Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Set on one of the finest beachfront locations in Khaolak beach, TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort is an extraordinary exclusive retreat hotel, perfect for discerning travelers who like to spend a tropical vacation in a relaxed and child-free environment. Its natural elegance, classic tropical beach charm and Malay-inspired Thai style set this hotel apart from the rest. The hotel is not just a wonderful retreat for couples or people on their honeymoon, but also a great option for parents looking for a romantic getaway and adult singles who seek to make new friends whilst travelling. Enjoy a well-earned, kid-free retreat amid the tropical beach landscape of Khaolak, or spice things up a little with the shopping and nightlife of the nearby Khaolak town centre. Everything you could possibly want in a tropical getaway is just a stone's throw away.

Amenities / Features ADULTS ONLY POLICY : Guests must be 16 years old or above.

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels