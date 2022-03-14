PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adults only - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
rating with
312 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Set on one of the finest beachfront locations in Khaolak beach, TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort is an extraordinary exclusive retreat hotel, perfect for discerning travelers who like to spend a tropical vacation in a relaxed and child-free environment.

Its natural elegance, classic tropical beach charm and Malay-inspired Thai style set this hotel apart from the rest. The hotel is not just a wonderful retreat for couples or people on their honeymoon, but also a great option for parents looking for a romantic getaway and adult singles who seek to make new friends whilst travelling. Enjoy a well-earned, kid-free retreat amid the tropical beach landscape of Khaolak, or spice things up a little with the shopping and nightlife of the nearby Khaolak town centre.

Everything you could possibly want in a tropical getaway is just a stone's throw away.

Amenities / Features

  • ADULTS ONLY POLICY : Guests must be 16 years old or above.
Address / Map

26/15 Moo 7, Petchkasem Road, Khuk Khak Takuapa,, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

