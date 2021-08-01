Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
소음에서 떨어진 아름다운 해변에 위치한 Kamala Beach Resort는 Sunprime Resort-Adults Only (SHA 인증)는 휴식과 휴식을 원하는 가족과 커플에게 적합합니다. 이 고요한 위치에서 스 윔업 바의 즐거움과 해변 마사지를 천국처럼 느낄 수 있습니다. 넓은 객실은 바다 또는 산의 전망을 갖추고 있습니다. 아침 식사에는 신선한 과일이 많이 포함 된 훌륭한 선택이 있습니다. 여가 시간에는 수많은 레스토랑, 바, 상점으로 둘러싸인 인근 마을을 방문하세요. 정말 흔들리고 싶을 때 Patong은 차로 가까운 거리에 있으며 호텔은 시내와 왕복 셔틀 버스를 제공합니다. Kamala Beach Resort에서 며칠을 보내십시오. A Sunprime Resort-Adults Only (SHA Certified)와 세상은 새롭고 멋지게 보일 것입니다.