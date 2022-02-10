Islanda Hideaway Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Those looking to truly escape the weight of the city will find solace at Islanda Hideaway Resort (SHA Plus+). An eco-friendly establishment, this property offers a quiet resort with a quaint fishing village as its only neighbor. The offerings of excitement are still available with non-motorized water sports and an outdoor pool. Sites worth visiting in the area include City Pillar, Old West Bar, and May & Mark – all about six kilometers away. When you go out to explore the area, rent a bicycle from the resort and be sure to visit the village and learn how to paint batik or even join a group of fisherman out on their boat. When you are staying back at the resort, enjoy bungalows built on stilts that offer a living room, bedroom, and a big veranda for lazing about. Free Wi-Fi can be found in all rooms and safety deposit boxes and room service add to the benefits of a stay here. Be sure to check out the tours, restaurant, and coffee shop as well as the games room and garden.