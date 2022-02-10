Islanda Hideaway Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Those looking to truly escape the weight of the city will find solace at Islanda Hideaway Resort (SHA Plus+). An eco-friendly establishment, this property offers a quiet resort with a quaint fishing village as its only neighbor. The offerings of excitement are still available with non-motorized water sports and an outdoor pool. Sites worth visiting in the area include City Pillar, Old West Bar, and May & Mark – all about six kilometers away. When you go out to explore the area, rent a bicycle from the resort and be sure to visit the village and learn how to paint batik or even join a group of fisherman out on their boat. When you are staying back at the resort, enjoy bungalows built on stilts that offer a living room, bedroom, and a big veranda for lazing about. Free Wi-Fi can be found in all rooms and safety deposit boxes and room service add to the benefits of a stay here. Be sure to check out the tours, restaurant, and coffee shop as well as the games room and garden.