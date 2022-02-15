Alisa Krabi Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

Alisa Krabi Hotel

Krabi
8.7
rating with
5 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
50% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Krabi town, within 2.1 mi of Wat Kaew Korawaram and 2.5 mi of Krabi Stadium, Alisa Krabi Hotel offers accommodations with a terrace and as well as free private parking for guests who drive. With a garden, the 2-star hotel has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom. The accommodations features a 24-hour front desk, room service and luggage storage for guests.

At the hotel, the rooms are fitted with a wardrobe. All rooms at Alisa Krabi Hotel are fitted with a flat-screen TV with satellite channels.

The accommodations offers a à la carte or Asian breakfast.

Thara Park is 3.1 mi from Alisa Krabi Hotel, while Krabi pier - Klong Jirad is 3.7 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Krabi International Airport, 5 mi from the hotel.

Address / Map

42/47 Khumuang Road, Parknam Districk, Muang, Krabi, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

