冰岛世外桃源度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

那些希望真正摆脱城市压力的人会在 Islanda Hideaway Resort (SHA Plus+) 找到慰藉。这家生态友好型酒店提供安静的度假胜地，唯一的邻居是古色古香的渔村。非机动水上运动和室外游泳池仍然提供令人兴奋的产品。该地区值得一游的景点包括 City Pillar、Old West Bar 和 May & Mark，均距离酒店约 6 公里。当您外出探索该地区时，可以从度假村租一辆自行车，一定要参观村庄并学习如何绘制蜡染，甚至加入一群渔民乘船出海。当您回到度假村时，可以享受建在高跷上的平房，这些平房提供起居室、卧室和大阳台供您闲逛。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接，保险箱和客房服务让您享受到更多的入住乐趣。一定要看看旅游、餐厅和咖啡馆以及游戏室和花园。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 冰岛世外桃源度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 冰岛世外桃源度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 SAii皮皮岛村 8.7 用

3402 评论 从 ฿-1