BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
279 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+18 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2018, Vela Hotel Bangkok is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. Only 0 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service to ensure the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Vela Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. towels, clothes rack, separate living room, flat screen television, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Vela Hotel Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

598 Soi Phayanak, Phetchaburi Road, Ratchathewi, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU