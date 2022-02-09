BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
279条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2018, Vela Hotel Bangkok is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. Only 0 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service to ensure the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Vela Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. towels, clothes rack, separate living room, flat screen television, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Vela Hotel Bangkok.

地址/地图

598 Soi Phayanak, Phetchaburi Road, Ratchathewi, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

