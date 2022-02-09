Hotel VELA be Bangkok Ratchathewi (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Built in 2018, Vela Hotel Bangkok is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. Only 0 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service to ensure the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Vela Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. towels, clothes rack, separate living room, flat screen television, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Vela Hotel Bangkok.