Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Set in Patong Beach, 1640 feet from Patong Beach, Hotel Swiss Garden offers air-conditioned rooms and a bar. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and an ATM, along with free WiFi. The accommodations features a tour desk, ticket service and currency exchange for guests.
The units at the guest house come with a seating area, a TV with cable channels and a private bathroom with free toiletries and a shower. All rooms feature a desk.
Hotel Swiss Garden offers a continental or à la carte breakfast.
The accommodations offers a terrace. You can play billiards at Hotel Swiss Garden.
Popular points of interest near the guest house include Jungceylon Shopping Center, Patong Boxing Stadium and Banzaan Fresh Market. The nearest airport is Phuket International, 15 mi from Hotel Swiss Garden, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.