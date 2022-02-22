Chino Town at Yaowarat Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Chino Town Gallery Hostel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Chino Town Gallery Hostel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, grocery deliveries. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide clothes rack, locker, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Chino Town Gallery Hostel.