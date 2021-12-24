BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
1762 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Image 0
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Image 1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Image 2
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Image 3
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Image 4
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Image 5
+19 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel , und Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Platinum 72
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Waschmaschine

Offering a feeling of seclusion and tranquility whilst being right in the city center, the apartment-style accommodations of Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel are perfect for those seeking a place to call home. The hotel features 152 spacious units which are equipped with all the amenities to make one feel at home. For leisure, there is an outdoor swimming pool with breath-taking views of the bustling city, a fitness center, spa, and even a children’s playroom. A few steps outside the hotel is the city's main business district on Wireless and Ploenchit Roads. The Chidlom skytrain station, several shopping malls, business headquarters, and numerous embassies are also within reach. Whether for business or leisure, the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel is an excellent choice.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
4.8/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
1
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇵🇭Sheryl C Pradel

Bewertet am 24/12/2021
Angekommen um 22/12/2021
4.8 1-Bedroom Platinum
Positiv     
  • Friendly staff operating 24/7.
  • Stayed in suite, Felt like one bedroom apartment.
  • Room, very comfortable in size and quiet.
  • Everywhere was cleaned and sanitized.
  • Homely atmosphere.
  • Malls and restaurants everywhere and at walking distance.
  • Easy access to skytrain (BTS) when needed.
Negative
  • New buildings are being built blocking some of the views.

Spouse and I will definitely consider this hotel again when we visit Bangkok. Seven nights deals.

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

9 Soi Tonson, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini , Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
Bewertung mit
4289 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
Bewertung mit
58 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
Bewertung mit
307 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
815 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Elf Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
Bewertung mit
830 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
Bewertung mit
7337 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU