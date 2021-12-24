Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering a feeling of seclusion and tranquility whilst being right in the city center, the apartment-style accommodations of Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel are perfect for those seeking a place to call home. The hotel features 152 spacious units which are equipped with all the amenities to make one feel at home. For leisure, there is an outdoor swimming pool with breath-taking views of the bustling city, a fitness center, spa, and even a children’s playroom. A few steps outside the hotel is the city's main business district on Wireless and Ploenchit Roads. The Chidlom skytrain station, several shopping malls, business headquarters, and numerous embassies are also within reach. Whether for business or leisure, the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel is an excellent choice.