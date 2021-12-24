BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Platinum 72
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Petit dépôt
  • Machine à laver

Offering a feeling of seclusion and tranquility whilst being right in the city center, the apartment-style accommodations of Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel are perfect for those seeking a place to call home. The hotel features 152 spacious units which are equipped with all the amenities to make one feel at home. For leisure, there is an outdoor swimming pool with breath-taking views of the bustling city, a fitness center, spa, and even a children’s playroom. A few steps outside the hotel is the city's main business district on Wireless and Ploenchit Roads. The Chidlom skytrain station, several shopping malls, business headquarters, and numerous embassies are also within reach. Whether for business or leisure, the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel is an excellent choice.

But
Si vous étiez un client de Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇵🇭Sheryl C Pradel

Révisé le 24/12/2021
Arrivé le 22/12/2021
4.8 1-Bedroom Platinum
Positifs     
  • Friendly staff operating 24/7.
  • Stayed in suite, Felt like one bedroom apartment.
  • Room, very comfortable in size and quiet.
  • Everywhere was cleaned and sanitized.
  • Homely atmosphere.
  • Malls and restaurants everywhere and at walking distance.
  • Easy access to skytrain (BTS) when needed.
Négatifs
  • New buildings are being built blocking some of the views.

Spouse and I will definitely consider this hotel again when we visit Bangkok. Seven nights deals.

Adresse / Carte

9 Soi Tonson, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini , Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

