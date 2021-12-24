BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
คะแนนจาก
1762
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Platinum 72
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • เครื่องซักผ้า

Offering a feeling of seclusion and tranquility whilst being right in the city center, the apartment-style accommodations of Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel are perfect for those seeking a place to call home. The hotel features 152 spacious units which are equipped with all the amenities to make one feel at home. For leisure, there is an outdoor swimming pool with breath-taking views of the bustling city, a fitness center, spa, and even a children’s playroom. A few steps outside the hotel is the city's main business district on Wireless and Ploenchit Roads. The Chidlom skytrain station, several shopping malls, business headquarters, and numerous embassies are also within reach. Whether for business or leisure, the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel is an excellent choice.

🇵🇭Sheryl C Pradel

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/12/2021
4.8 1-Bedroom Platinum
แง่บวก     
  • Friendly staff operating 24/7.
  • Stayed in suite, Felt like one bedroom apartment.
  • Room, very comfortable in size and quiet.
  • Everywhere was cleaned and sanitized.
  • Homely atmosphere.
  • Malls and restaurants everywhere and at walking distance.
  • Easy access to skytrain (BTS) when needed.
เชิงลบ
  • New buildings are being built blocking some of the views.

Spouse and I will definitely consider this hotel again when we visit Bangkok. Seven nights deals.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

9 Soi Tonson, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini , Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

