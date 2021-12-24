BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

1762 리뷰로 평가
February 8, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Platinum 72
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 소액 예금
  • 세탁기

Offering a feeling of seclusion and tranquility whilst being right in the city center, the apartment-style accommodations of Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel are perfect for those seeking a place to call home. The hotel features 152 spacious units which are equipped with all the amenities to make one feel at home. For leisure, there is an outdoor swimming pool with breath-taking views of the bustling city, a fitness center, spa, and even a children’s playroom. A few steps outside the hotel is the city's main business district on Wireless and Ploenchit Roads. The Chidlom skytrain station, several shopping malls, business headquarters, and numerous embassies are also within reach. Whether for business or leisure, the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel is an excellent choice.

🇵🇭Sheryl C Pradel

24/12/2021
22/12/2021
4.8 1-Bedroom Platinum
긍정적     
  • Friendly staff operating 24/7.
  • Stayed in suite, Felt like one bedroom apartment.
  • Room, very comfortable in size and quiet.
  • Everywhere was cleaned and sanitized.
  • Homely atmosphere.
  • Malls and restaurants everywhere and at walking distance.
  • Easy access to skytrain (BTS) when needed.
네거티브
  • New buildings are being built blocking some of the views.

Spouse and I will definitely consider this hotel again when we visit Bangkok. Seven nights deals.

주소 /지도

9 Soi Tonson, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini , Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

