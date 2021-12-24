BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
оценка с
1762
Обновление February 8, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1-Bedroom Platinum 72
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Ванна
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Малый депозит
  • Стиральная машина

Offering a feeling of seclusion and tranquility whilst being right in the city center, the apartment-style accommodations of Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel are perfect for those seeking a place to call home. The hotel features 152 spacious units which are equipped with all the amenities to make one feel at home. For leisure, there is an outdoor swimming pool with breath-taking views of the bustling city, a fitness center, spa, and even a children’s playroom. A few steps outside the hotel is the city's main business district on Wireless and Ploenchit Roads. The Chidlom skytrain station, several shopping malls, business headquarters, and numerous embassies are also within reach. Whether for business or leisure, the Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel is an excellent choice.

Счет
4.8/5
Отлично
На основе 1 рассмотрение
Рейтинг
Отлично
1
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇵🇭Sheryl C Pradel

Проверено на 24/12/2021
Прибыл 22/12/2021
4.8 1-Bedroom Platinum
Положительные     
  • Friendly staff operating 24/7.
  • Stayed in suite, Felt like one bedroom apartment.
  • Room, very comfortable in size and quiet.
  • Everywhere was cleaned and sanitized.
  • Homely atmosphere.
  • Malls and restaurants everywhere and at walking distance.
  • Easy access to skytrain (BTS) when needed.
Отрицательные
  • New buildings are being built blocking some of the views.

Spouse and I will definitely consider this hotel again when we visit Bangkok. Seven nights deals.

Адрес / Карта

9 Soi Tonson, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini , Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

