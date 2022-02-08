Bangkok Centre Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Close to Bangkok’s Chinatown and near the MRT subway, Bangkok Centre Hotel is well-placed to provide guests with easy access to the city’s famed shopping and entertainment districts. A stay here is ideal for budget travelers looking to spend their money enjoying the sights, tastes, and sounds of the city. There’s a swimming pool on the premises for those who want to beat the heat and the deluxe rooms offer fantastic views of the city. For sightseers, the largest, solid gold Buddha statue in the world resides close by. To make your reservation at Bangkok Centre Hotel, please use our secure online booking form.

