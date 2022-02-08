BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Centre Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
rating with
1442 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Close to Bangkok’s Chinatown and near the MRT subway, Bangkok Centre Hotel is well-placed to provide guests with easy access to the city’s famed shopping and entertainment districts. A stay here is ideal for budget travelers looking to spend their money enjoying the sights, tastes, and sounds of the city. There’s a swimming pool on the premises for those who want to beat the heat and the deluxe rooms offer fantastic views of the city. For sightseers, the largest, solid gold Buddha statue in the world resides close by. To make your reservation at Bangkok Centre Hotel, please use our secure online booking form.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
Address / Map

328, Rama IV Road (Close to China Town), China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

