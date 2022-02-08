BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Centre Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
Bewertung mit
1442 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 5
+32 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Close to Bangkok’s Chinatown and near the MRT subway, Bangkok Centre Hotel is well-placed to provide guests with easy access to the city’s famed shopping and entertainment districts. A stay here is ideal for budget travelers looking to spend their money enjoying the sights, tastes, and sounds of the city. There’s a swimming pool on the premises for those who want to beat the heat and the deluxe rooms offer fantastic views of the city. For sightseers, the largest, solid gold Buddha statue in the world resides close by. To make your reservation at Bangkok Centre Hotel, please use our secure online booking form.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Bangkok Centre Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Bangkok Centre Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

328, Rama IV Road (Close to China Town), China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
Bewertung mit
694 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
Bewertung mit
307 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU