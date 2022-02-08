BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Centre Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
通过
1442条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 5
+32 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Close to Bangkok’s Chinatown and near the MRT subway, Bangkok Centre Hotel is well-placed to provide guests with easy access to the city’s famed shopping and entertainment districts. A stay here is ideal for budget travelers looking to spend their money enjoying the sights, tastes, and sounds of the city. There’s a swimming pool on the premises for those who want to beat the heat and the deluxe rooms offer fantastic views of the city. For sightseers, the largest, solid gold Buddha statue in the world resides close by. To make your reservation at Bangkok Centre Hotel, please use our secure online booking form.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Bangkok Centre Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Bangkok Centre Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

328, Rama IV Road (Close to China Town), China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7

18 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3

307 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU