Bangkok Centre Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.3
คะแนนจาก
1442
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Centre Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Close to Bangkok’s Chinatown and near the MRT subway, Bangkok Centre Hotel is well-placed to provide guests with easy access to the city’s famed shopping and entertainment districts. A stay here is ideal for budget travelers looking to spend their money enjoying the sights, tastes, and sounds of the city. There’s a swimming pool on the premises for those who want to beat the heat and the deluxe rooms offer fantastic views of the city. For sightseers, the largest, solid gold Buddha statue in the world resides close by. To make your reservation at Bangkok Centre Hotel, please use our secure online booking form.

328, Rama IV Road (Close to China Town), China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

