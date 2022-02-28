Andamantra Resort and Villa Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Andamantra Resort and Villa Phuket

Phuket
7.8
rating with
1631 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on the quiet northern end of Patong Beach, with glittering views of the Andaman Sea and a fragrant backdrop of lush greenery, Andamantra Resort and Villa Phuket has a true air of seclusion, yet just steps away from the resort you’ll find plenty of activities to enjoy, including leisure attractions, shopping opportunities and exciting nightlife. The resort will form a memorable base during your stay and is a favourite holiday destination for couples, families and groups.

The resort features a wide range of facilities, with comfortable living areas in a minimalist style, complete with clean lines, wood accents and furnished balconies. You can choose from one or two bedroom, suites and villas, some of which feature an outdoor bathtub overlooking the turquoise waters. Premium Deluxe Suite rooms are ideal for romantic interludes with a furnished balcony from which to enjoy superb ocean vistas, while the spacious suites are made for memorable family holidays. As the resort is located in a secluded, cliff-top area, the villas represent perfect havens for those who wish to spoil themselves with fabulous ocean views or magnificent sunsets.

Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings, the resort ensures to add a culinary highlight to one’s holiday and of course. The restaurants & bars offer a wide choice of beverages that perfectly accompany the deep flavours of Thai and International cuisine. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Andamantra Resort and Villa Phuket is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Address / Map

290/1 Prabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

