PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
оценка с
323
Обновление February 8, 2022
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
REFUND POLICY
5% ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket в приоритетном порядке, и The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation Policy: Cxl > 48h before arrival: no charge, full refund. - Cxl < 48h before arrival: full charge, no refund.

Located in Kamala, approximately 30 minutes from the Phuket International Airport, this 5-star accommodation is set along the beautiful Andaman Sea. Consisting of 16 contemporary style pool villas, each villa is spacious and fitted with a Western kitchen, indoor dining area, sofa, Netflix channels, and a home theater system. Outside each villa, there is a balcony where guests can enjoy lovely views from the privacy of their own villas. Spend a day relaxing and rejuvenating at the spa on-site. With a highly qualified babysitting staff available on-site, traveling with little ones are made easy at The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Private pools
  • Villa Host Service
  • In-Villa breakfast
  • In-Villa dining
  • In-Villa Spa treatments
  • In-Villa Isolation in case of positive tests
  • Full resort service
Адрес / Карта

41/31 Moo 5 Baan Hua Khuan, Soi Bell, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

