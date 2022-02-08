Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation Policy: Cxl > 48h before arrival: no charge, full refund. - Cxl < 48h before arrival: full charge, no refund.

Located in Kamala, approximately 30 minutes from the Phuket International Airport, this 5-star accommodation is set along the beautiful Andaman Sea. Consisting of 16 contemporary style pool villas, each villa is spacious and fitted with a Western kitchen, indoor dining area, sofa, Netflix channels, and a home theater system. Outside each villa, there is a balcony where guests can enjoy lovely views from the privacy of their own villas. Spend a day relaxing and rejuvenating at the spa on-site. With a highly qualified babysitting staff available on-site, traveling with little ones are made easy at The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket.

어메니티 / 특징 Private pools

Villa Host Service

In-Villa breakfast

In-Villa dining

In-Villa Spa treatments

In-Villa Isolation in case of positive tests

Full resort service

