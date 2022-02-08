PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

323レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 0
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 2
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 3
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 4
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket - Image 5
+22 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
5% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にThe Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket 直接連絡し、 The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuketが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation Policy: Cxl > 48h before arrival: no charge, full refund. - Cxl < 48h before arrival: full charge, no refund.

Located in Kamala, approximately 30 minutes from the Phuket International Airport, this 5-star accommodation is set along the beautiful Andaman Sea. Consisting of 16 contemporary style pool villas, each villa is spacious and fitted with a Western kitchen, indoor dining area, sofa, Netflix channels, and a home theater system. Outside each villa, there is a balcony where guests can enjoy lovely views from the privacy of their own villas. Spend a day relaxing and rejuvenating at the spa on-site. With a highly qualified babysitting staff available on-site, traveling with little ones are made easy at The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket.

アメニティ/機能

  • Private pools
  • Villa Host Service
  • In-Villa breakfast
  • In-Villa dining
  • In-Villa Spa treatments
  • In-Villa Isolation in case of positive tests
  • Full resort service
すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuketゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
すべてのレビューを見る

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

41/31 Moo 5 Baan Hua Khuan, Soi Bell, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

カマラビーチレジデンス
8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンチョムビューカマラ
8.6
との評価
13 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンウィングカマラビーチ
8.5
との評価
562 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラビーチリゾート。サンプライムリゾート
8.3
との評価
955 レビュー
から ฿-1
パームズカマラ
8.5
との評価
239 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラホテルにて
8.9
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
ペラリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
86 レビュー
から ฿-1
ケープシエナグルメホテル＆ヴィラズ
8.4
との評価
3640 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU