BANGKOK TEST & GO

Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
оценка с
1116
Обновление February 8, 2022
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 0
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 2
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 3
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 4
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] - Image 5
+30 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 31 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] в приоритетном порядке, и Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior 34
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Ванна
  • Смежный номер
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Плавательный бассейн
СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 41
฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Ванна
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Плавательный бассейн

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

Удобства / Особенности

  • Package Include:
  • Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)
  • RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)
  • Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.
  • Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.
  • Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room
ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Hotel Offer Brochure

Адрес / Карта

9 Ratchaprarop Road, Pratunam-Victory Monument, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
рейтинг с
57 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
рейтинг с
4953 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
рейтинг с
7337 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU