Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 31 торопиться!
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] в приоритетном порядке, и Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior 34m²
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции
- Ванна
- Смежный номер
- Фитнес разрешен
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Плавательный бассейн
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 41m²
฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции
- Ванна
- Фитнес разрешен
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- Плавательный бассейн
With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).
Удобства / Особенности
- Package Include:
- Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)
- RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)
- Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.
- Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.
- Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room
