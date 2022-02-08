Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ НАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ Максимум 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior 34 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Смежный номер

Фитнес разрешен

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Имеются номера для курящих

Плавательный бассейн СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ НАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Grand Deluxe 41 m² ฿18,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Ванна

Фитнес разрешен

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Плавательный бассейн

With so much to see and do in the city, the centrally-located Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) provides great access to some of Bangkok’s famous attractions. The property is a short walk from the BTS skytrain, putting dozens of top destinations within easy reach. The Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+) features well-fitted guest rooms overlooking Victory Monument, an area bustling with commercial and shopping opportunities. Facilities available at the hotel include a rooftop swimming pool, garden, fitness center, and business center. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Century Park Hotel [Bangkok] (SHA Plus+).

Удобства / Особенности Package Include:

Room with one meal served in room (Breakfast or Lunch or Dinner)

RT-PCR test on day 1 and day 5 at Piyavate Hospital (10-12 hours result)

Transfer from Airport – Hospital - Hotel on 1st day with an airport representative.

Transfer from Hotel – Hospital - Hotel on 5th day.

Free WIFI in room, Drinking water, Coffee and Tea in room

