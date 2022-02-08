BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
оценка с
2062
Обновление February 8, 2022
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
REFUND POLICY
100% ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) в приоритетном порядке, и Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Upon booking guests agrees that:-

  1. Full prepayment is required.
  2. 15% of the total booking amount is non-refundable.
  3. Cancellations made less than 48 hours before arrival date are subject to 65% of total booking amount.
  4. No-shows are subject to 100% of total booking amount.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults
Superior Double Bed 22
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
Максимум 2 Adults
Superior Twin bed 22
฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
Максимум 2 Adults
Executive with bathtub 26
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Ванна
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯНАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ
Максимум 2 Adults
Deluxe 28
฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Интернет - Wi-Fi

Located right at Phaythai BTS skytrain and Airport Rail Link station close to Pratunam and Siam area, Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The property lies 3 kilometers from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. The airport link and sky train station are both less than 50 meters away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's many destinations. Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is a non-smoking hotel offering free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, and daily housekeeping. All 79 rooms are tastefully furnished, and provide comforts such as bathroom amenities, towels and slippers. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) your home away from home.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

53 Phayathai Rd, Khwaeng Thanon Phayathai,Ratchathewi bkk 10400, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

