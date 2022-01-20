BANGKOK TEST & GO

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
оценка с
18
Обновление February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 36 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok в приоритетном порядке, и Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non refundable

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Room 30
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Кофе-машина
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room 30
฿24,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Кофе-машина
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Twin Room 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Ванна
  • Кофе-машина
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier King 32
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Ванна
  • Кофе-машина
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite King (California King) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Ванна
  • Кофе-машина
  • Семейные люксы
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior Suite Twin (Double Double) 56
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Ванна
  • Кофе-машина
  • Семейные люксы
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда

Standing in the heart of Silom, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) offers all the benefits of the prime location of Bangkok, the world's most popular destination. Endless shopping choices adjoin the hotel from, the legendary Jim Thompson Thai Silk shop, to the modern shopping centers of Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Complex, Central World, MBK, Siam Paragon, as well as the most popular night market in Bangkok - Patpong Night Market. Lavish greenery of Lumpini Park is just around the corner. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is also only a few minutes’ walks to Samyan MRT and Saladaeng BTS. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) has completed its recent major renovation, by acclaimed design firm P49, bringing the hotel from its 50 years of history to be the newest hotel that Bangkok has to offer. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) rooms feature a balanced mix between traditional Thai and contemporary décor. Thai artworks by the legendary Paiboon Suwannakudt are complemented by Samsung 55-inch smart televisions, rain showers, soaking bathtubs, and Toto washlet toilets. The rooms also have free high-speed internet and conveniently located USB ports and ample outlets for charging devices. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) continues featuring the best Thai Chinese restaurant in the city, recognized by Michelin in 2019 and 2020. The restaurant, Ruenton, draws inspiration from casual Thai street food with a nostalgic flair from the mid-century era. Guests can enjoy state of the art fitness center or take a dip in the elegant outdoor swimming pool. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) collaborates closely with the Thai Red Cross and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to ensure a rigid hygiene and safety program.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Complimentary welcome drink upon arrival
  • Complimentary use of Fitness Center
  • Complimentary use of safe in the room
  • Complimentary coffee/tea making facilities
  • Complimentary 24 hours Internet access
  • Washlet toilet seat & bathtub ( Premier room and Junior Suite)
Счет
5.0/5
Отлично
На основе 1 рассмотрение
Рейтинг
Отлично
1
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇬🇧Adrian Apperley

Проверено на 20/01/2022
Прибыл 01/01/2022
5.0 Junior Suite Twin (Double Double)
Положительные     
  • Check In
  • Cleanliness
  • New refurbishment
Отрицательные
  • None

Sublime experience - took all the stress away from the turmoil of the testing processes and trip. Sublime comfort and cleanliness - totally recommend this hotel - the staff and ambiance and personal touches are really second to none.

Адрес / Карта

54 Surawong Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

