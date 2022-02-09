Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Klub Hotel Bangkok в приоритетном порядке, и Klub Hotel Bangkok будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy • Amendment can be made once free of charge before 3 days of your arrival date. • Refund in the case of change in government policy • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ НАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 23 m² ฿13,498 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,998 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Покупка 7-Eleven

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Пары, не состоящие в браке

Вегетарианские блюда

Рабочая среда Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Room 24 m² ฿13,698 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,198 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,199 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,199 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Покупка 7-Eleven

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Пары, не состоящие в браке

Вегетарианские блюда

Рабочая среда Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Suite Room 27 m² ฿14,098 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,598 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,699 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Покупка 7-Eleven

Ванна

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Вегетарианские блюда

Рабочая среда Максимум 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Quadraple Room 27 m² ฿14,498 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿5,999 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,999 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Покупка 7-Eleven

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Пары, не состоящие в браке

Вегетарианские блюда

Рабочая среда

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Klub Hotel Bangkok is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 1.9 KM away and the airport can be reached within 33 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Klub Hotel Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Klub Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, linens are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage, kids club, games room. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Klub Hotel Bangkok.

