True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
оценка с
2458
Обновление February 15, 2022
Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable Booking

Amend booking will be done with no penalty and free charge due to
-Thailand Pass issues for delayed approval or not approved (got rejected)
-For Pre Covid Test 72 hrs. guest get result is positive
-Guest Flight cancelled or postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Room Non-Smoking 30
฿3,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿2,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Малый депозит
  • Рабочая среда

Featuring comfortable accommodation for the modern day traveler, the True Siam Phayathai Hotel caters to long and short term visitors. Comprised of 65 guestrooms showcasing interiors with a touch of Thai design, all rooms are fitted with world class amenities, assuring guests an enjoyable reside. The all day dining on-site serves up mouthwatering Asian and European cuisine, while a more casual beer garden is an ideal setting for drinks and entertainment. True Siam is found in a small and quiet street adjacent to reputed hospitals such as Phayathai and Ramthibodi. Also a leisurely stroll away is the Phayathai BTS station, which is just two stops from Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Center Point, Pratunam Market, and MBK Shopping arcades. True Siam Phayathai Hotel offers a convenient location and commendable service in this exciting city.

Удобства / Особенности

  • King bed or Twin beds
  • Complimentary in room Wi-Fi
  • Individually controlled air conditioning
  • Flat Screen TV
  • Cable TV
  • In-room safe
  • Non - smoking
  • Refrigerator
  • Coffee and Tea Making Facilities
  • Mini bar
  • In-suite bathroom with separate shower zone
  • Bathroom Amenities
  • Slippers
  • Hairdryer
Если бы вы были гостем в True Siam Phayathai Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
Адрес / Карта

45 Soi Sriayuttaya 12, Phayathai Road, Rajthewee, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

