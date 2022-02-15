Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 14 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с True Siam Phayathai Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и True Siam Phayathai Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-refundable Booking Amend booking will be done with no penalty and free charge due to

-Thailand Pass issues for delayed approval or not approved (got rejected)

-For Pre Covid Test 72 hrs. guest get result is positive

-Guest Flight cancelled or postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard Room Non-Smoking 30 m² ฿3,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿2,700 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Малый депозит

Рабочая среда

Featuring comfortable accommodation for the modern day traveler, the True Siam Phayathai Hotel caters to long and short term visitors. Comprised of 65 guestrooms showcasing interiors with a touch of Thai design, all rooms are fitted with world class amenities, assuring guests an enjoyable reside. The all day dining on-site serves up mouthwatering Asian and European cuisine, while a more casual beer garden is an ideal setting for drinks and entertainment. True Siam is found in a small and quiet street adjacent to reputed hospitals such as Phayathai and Ramthibodi. Also a leisurely stroll away is the Phayathai BTS station, which is just two stops from Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Center Point, Pratunam Market, and MBK Shopping arcades. True Siam Phayathai Hotel offers a convenient location and commendable service in this exciting city.

Удобства / Особенности King bed or Twin beds

Complimentary in room Wi-Fi

Individually controlled air conditioning

Flat Screen TV

Cable TV

In-room safe

Non - smoking

Refrigerator

Coffee and Tea Making Facilities

Mini bar

In-suite bathroom with separate shower zone

Bathroom Amenities

Slippers

Hairdryer

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX