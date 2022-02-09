PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
оценка с
361
Обновление February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
7 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 265 Спальни
Партнерская больница Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation will be incur a 50% charge of the total price from your booking
  • Amendments of booking are subject to room availability and will incur handling fee of 10% charge
  • Failure to arrive at the hotel will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given
  • 72hrs prior to the check-in date: all bookings cannot be cancelled or changed except for the below issues only: Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delay approval); 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive; Flight cancelled/postponed.
  • All cancellation and amendment are only effective when we have confirmed.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 32
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Смежный номер
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда

The hotel is located on the central beachfront at Jomtien Beach, in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya, between Soi 8 and 9, within walking distance to all Jomtien's restaurants and bars. It has easy access to central Pattaya, with Jomtien beach being a 5-minute drive from the main attractions of Pattaya and all the shopping, restaurants and nightlife that it provides.The apartment hotel complex provides privately owned apartments and condominiums for holiday rentals. The facilities are air-conditioned and services available for guests include a currency exchange, wireless Internet access, room service and a laundry service.The holiday apartments are fully furnished to a very high standard, and sleep between 4 and 5 persons. They overlook Jomtien Beach. Each accommodation unit has an en suite bathroom with a shower. They also have satellite/cable TV and Internet access.Guests can take a dip in the outdoor swimming pool and work out in the gym.Once having arrived at Pattaya, follow the road to Jomtien Beach. Upon joining the road that runs along the beach, the complex is just 730 m on the left, opposite Jomtien Beach.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Sea view
  • Air conditioning and individual controls
  • Writing desk with outlets and USB port
  • Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Mini Bar (Supplemental fee)
  • Rain shower
  • 40” Digital LED TV
  • Room service
  • Hairdryer
Счет
4.0/5
Очень хороший
На основе 7 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
1
Очень хороший
5
В среднем
1
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇬🇧Tracy L Williams

Проверено на 09/02/2022
Прибыл 13/02/2022
3.3 Twin Room
Положительные     
  • The AQ test and go process was smoothly handled
  • Room was bigger and nicer than expected
  • Good value, considering the price included transfer, meals, test and accommodation
Отрицательные
  • Test result was very slow. Took test at 11am. At 3am the next morning I still hadn't had any notification. Phoned reception as the lack of information was scaring me. I had a negative result but wasn't going to be informed until breakfast at 8am.
  • Meals are edible but a bit blah
  • No hot water in shower. Good press but barely tepid water.

Smooth experience with good and bad. But really would have been happier if results had been communicated in less than 21hours.

🇮🇪David hanaphy

Проверено на 08/02/2022
Прибыл 14/01/2022
4.8 Twin Room
Положительные     
  • Professional service
Отрицательные
  • Can’t think of one

Everything was good from the time I arrived till the time I got my test results back Cannot find any faults

🇹🇭Prajuab Riabroy

Проверено на 02/02/2022
Прибыл 16/01/2022
3.9 Twin Room
Положительные     
  • Serve food on time.
  • The food is simple and good.
  • Good point of view can see the sea very close.
Отрицательные
  • Slow to service, for example, Changing thermometer or kettle took 24 hours.
  • Never show the rules or regulations of AQ, at least should print and notice in the room.

If this AQ hotel can approve the services that I aforementioned above it will be perfected place to stay on AQ.

🇮🇳Manoj Ramdasji Savarkar

Проверено на 22/01/2022
Прибыл 06/01/2022
4.3 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Good staff and room
Отрицательные
  • Taxi service from airport needs to improve

Good hotel and room. Food is good. Staffs are very supportive. Taxi service needs direct from airport to hotel.

🇬🇧Mr David J Morris

Проверено на 30/12/2021
Прибыл 14/12/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Hotel clean and comfortable
Отрицательные
  • Food was unexciting and cold

The hotel was okay and better than expected. However the food was poor quality but plentiful quality

🇬🇧Jeffrey roger stemp

Проверено на 29/12/2021
Прибыл 25/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Gave my son a bag of goodies
Отрицательные
  • Food cold no english tv

We were first ever test and go customers, very friendly people but need a lot of practice for the future

🇬🇧Michael William Mcclarence

Проверено на 24/12/2021
Прибыл 30/11/2021
4.2 Superior Room
Положительные     
  • Nice comfortable bed
  • Very clean and modern bathroom
  • Friendly and helpful staff
Отрицательные
  • No balcony

Although I was very late arriving at the hotel they still got me a meal and drink together. Due to my late arrival I had to wait quite a while for the result of my PCR test. Apparently their email servers were down so to help me the hotel made a call and got verbal confirmation I was clear so I could go home. Returned next morning to pick up my cert. All in all, A pretty easy quarantine.

Адрес / Карта

M.1 Najomtien,Sattahip,Cholburi, 79, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

