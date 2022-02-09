PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
คะแนนจาก
361
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก
7 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 265 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Phyathai Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This hotel has received 175 recent booking requests.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel in order of priority, and Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel will collect payment from you directly.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation will be incur a 50% charge of the total price from your booking
  • Amendments of booking are subject to room availability and will incur handling fee of 10% charge
  • Failure to arrive at the hotel will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given
  • 72hrs prior to the check-in date: all bookings cannot be cancelled or changed except for the below issues only: Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delay approval); 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive; Flight cancelled/postponed.
  • All cancellation and amendment are only effective when we have confirmed.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Twin Room 32
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

The hotel is located on the central beachfront at Jomtien Beach, in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya, between Soi 8 and 9, within walking distance to all Jomtien's restaurants and bars. It has easy access to central Pattaya, with Jomtien beach being a 5-minute drive from the main attractions of Pattaya and all the shopping, restaurants and nightlife that it provides.The apartment hotel complex provides privately owned apartments and condominiums for holiday rentals. The facilities are air-conditioned and services available for guests include a currency exchange, wireless Internet access, room service and a laundry service.The holiday apartments are fully furnished to a very high standard, and sleep between 4 and 5 persons. They overlook Jomtien Beach. Each accommodation unit has an en suite bathroom with a shower. They also have satellite/cable TV and Internet access.Guests can take a dip in the outdoor swimming pool and work out in the gym.Once having arrived at Pattaya, follow the road to Jomtien Beach. Upon joining the road that runs along the beach, the complex is just 730 m on the left, opposite Jomtien Beach.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Sea view
  • Air conditioning and individual controls
  • Writing desk with outlets and USB port
  • Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Mini Bar (Supplemental fee)
  • Rain shower
  • 40” Digital LED TV
  • Room service
  • Hairdryer
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 7 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
1
ดีมาก
5
เฉลี่ย
1
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
🇬🇧Tracy L Williams

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/02/2022
3.3 Twin Room
แง่บวก     
  • The AQ test and go process was smoothly handled
  • Room was bigger and nicer than expected
  • Good value, considering the price included transfer, meals, test and accommodation
เชิงลบ
  • Test result was very slow. Took test at 11am. At 3am the next morning I still hadn't had any notification. Phoned reception as the lack of information was scaring me. I had a negative result but wasn't going to be informed until breakfast at 8am.
  • Meals are edible but a bit blah
  • No hot water in shower. Good press but barely tepid water.

Smooth experience with good and bad. But really would have been happier if results had been communicated in less than 21hours.

🇮🇪David hanaphy

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/01/2022
4.8 Twin Room
แง่บวก     
  • Professional service
เชิงลบ
  • Can’t think of one

Everything was good from the time I arrived till the time I got my test results back Cannot find any faults

🇹🇭Prajuab Riabroy

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/01/2022
3.9 Twin Room
แง่บวก     
  • Serve food on time.
  • The food is simple and good.
  • Good point of view can see the sea very close.
เชิงลบ
  • Slow to service, for example, Changing thermometer or kettle took 24 hours.
  • Never show the rules or regulations of AQ, at least should print and notice in the room.

If this AQ hotel can approve the services that I aforementioned above it will be perfected place to stay on AQ.

🇮🇳Manoj Ramdasji Savarkar

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/01/2022
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Good staff and room
เชิงลบ
  • Taxi service from airport needs to improve

Good hotel and room. Food is good. Staffs are very supportive. Taxi service needs direct from airport to hotel.

🇬🇧Mr David J Morris

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/12/2021
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Hotel clean and comfortable
เชิงลบ
  • Food was unexciting and cold

The hotel was okay and better than expected. However the food was poor quality but plentiful quality

🇬🇧Jeffrey roger stemp

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Gave my son a bag of goodies
เชิงลบ
  • Food cold no english tv

We were first ever test and go customers, very friendly people but need a lot of practice for the future

🇬🇧Michael William Mcclarence

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/11/2021
4.2 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Nice comfortable bed
  • Very clean and modern bathroom
  • Friendly and helpful staff
เชิงลบ
  • No balcony

Although I was very late arriving at the hotel they still got me a meal and drink together. Due to my late arrival I had to wait quite a while for the result of my PCR test. Apparently their email servers were down so to help me the hotel made a call and got verbal confirmation I was clear so I could go home. Returned next morning to pick up my cert. All in all, A pretty easy quarantine.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

M.1 Najomtien,Sattahip,Cholburi, 79, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

