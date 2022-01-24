Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 65 Спальни
Партнерская больница Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 135 торопиться!
Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Sunshine Hip в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Sunshine Hip будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.
Номера
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Улучшенный номер (ограниченный вид) 23m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
Функции
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Улучшенный номер (вид на город) 23m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
Функции
- ฿ 5,000 Депозит
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Ванна
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Делюкс номер 23m²
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
Функции
- ฿ 5,000 Депозит
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Премиум номер 27m²
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
Функции
- ฿ 5,000 Депозит
- Покупка 7-Eleven
- Ванна
- Кабель HDMI
- Международные каналы
- Интернет - Wi-Fi
- СВЧ
- Пары, не состоящие в браке
- Имеются номера для курящих
- Коврик для йоги
Sunshine Hip Hotel, расположенный в Северной Паттайе, Паттайя, это популярный выбор среди путешественников. Отсюда гости могут легко добраться до всего, что может предложить оживленный город. Благодаря удобному расположению, отель предлагает легкий доступ к наиболее популярным местам города. Sunshine Hip Hotel предлагает безупречное обслуживание и все необходимые удобства для хорошего отдыха. Отель предоставляет бесплатный Wi-Fi в номерах, круглосуточную охрану, ежедневную уборку, круглосуточную стойку регистрации, Wi-Fi в общественных местах, чтобы обеспечить нашим гостям максимальный комфорт. В отеле 66 прекрасно оборудованных номеров, во многих из которых есть телевизор с плоским экраном, вешалка для одежды, бесплатный растворимый кофе, постельное белье, зеркало. Независимо от того, занимаетесь ли вы фитнесом или просто ищете способ расслабиться после тяжелого дня, вы будете развлекаться первоклассными удобствами для отдыха, такими как открытый бассейн. Sunshine Hip Hotel идеально подходит тем, кто ищет необычный, комфортный отель, с удобным расположением в Паттайя.
Счет
4.2/5
Очень хороший
На основе 20 отзывы
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Sunshine Hip
, то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Отель Sunshine HipСМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
- Did not have any negative observation.
Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные Отрицательные
- meal
- some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)
Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные Отрицательные
- Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.
A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Everything was clear and ok good service
the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly
Thank you very much
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Everything was good from pick up till I left
I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back
4.3 Premium Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
- Room was spotless
- Staff very friendly and helpful
- Informed me straight away on the PCR results
- The breakfast was terrible
The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.
I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.
One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.
Great service 👏 👍 👌
3.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Got my pcr.
- Friendly staff
- No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
- Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
- Breakfast cold and not good.
- Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
- Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
Got my pcr.
Friendly staff
No food available from 2pm till next morning.
Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good.
Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well.
Thank you
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
Положительные Отрицательные
All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.
4.3 Superior Room (City View)
Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Fast
- Professional
- Clean
- Highly recommend
Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Clean room with everything you need.
I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time!
Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
- No taxi to go out of hotel
Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Freundliches Personal
- Gut durchorganisiert
- Sauber
Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen.
Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung.
Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
Отрицательные
- No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Staff friendly and comprehensive
- Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative
Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time.
Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
- Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel
Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные Отрицательные
- Prise de température deux fois par jour
Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
- Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.
From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.
Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
- No balconies or outside space
The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.
Ближайшие отели Test & Go