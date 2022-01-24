PATTAYA TEST & GO

Отель Sunshine Hip - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
оценка с
559
Обновление February 8, 2022
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 5
+29 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
฿5,000 ДЕПОЗИТ
20 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 65 Спальни
Партнерская больница Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 135 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Отель Sunshine Hip в приоритетном порядке, и Отель Sunshine Hip будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Улучшенный номер (ограниченный вид) 23
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Улучшенный номер (вид на город) 23
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Делюкс номер 23
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Премиум номер 27
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Ванна
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Коврик для йоги

Sunshine Hip Hotel, расположенный в Северной Паттайе, Паттайя, это популярный выбор среди путешественников. Отсюда гости могут легко добраться до всего, что может предложить оживленный город. Благодаря удобному расположению, отель предлагает легкий доступ к наиболее популярным местам города. Sunshine Hip Hotel предлагает безупречное обслуживание и все необходимые удобства для хорошего отдыха. Отель предоставляет бесплатный Wi-Fi в номерах, круглосуточную охрану, ежедневную уборку, круглосуточную стойку регистрации, Wi-Fi в общественных местах, чтобы обеспечить нашим гостям максимальный комфорт. В отеле 66 прекрасно оборудованных номеров, во многих из которых есть телевизор с плоским экраном, вешалка для одежды, бесплатный растворимый кофе, постельное белье, зеркало. Независимо от того, занимаетесь ли вы фитнесом или просто ищете способ расслабиться после тяжелого дня, вы будете развлекаться первоклассными удобствами для отдыха, такими как открытый бассейн. Sunshine Hip Hotel идеально подходит тем, кто ищет необычный, комфортный отель, с удобным расположением в Паттайя.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ AQ
Поиск по всем 180+ отелям AQ
Счет
4.2/5
Очень хороший
На основе 20 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
6
Очень хороший
11
В среднем
3
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Отель Sunshine Hip , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Отель Sunshine Hip
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇩🇪Waldemar Lutz

Проверено на 24/01/2022
Прибыл 08/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
Отрицательные
  • Did not have any negative observation.

Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.

🇩🇪T. Burkle

Проверено на 23/01/2022
Прибыл 03/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Employee
  • PCR-Test
  • Room
Отрицательные
  • meal
  • some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)

Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it

🇫🇮Osmo Tirkkonen

Проверено на 08/01/2022
Прибыл 04/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Friendly staff
Отрицательные
  • Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.

A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....

🇧🇪Van Butsele luc

Проверено на 05/01/2022
Прибыл 19/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)

Everything was clear and ok good service the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly Thank you very much

🇺🇸Ronnie Pereira

Проверено на 28/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Отрицательные
  • None all good

Everything was good from pick up till I left I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back

🇬🇧David Cotterell

Проверено на 24/12/2021
Прибыл 06/12/2021
4.3 Premium Room
Положительные     
  • Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
  • Room was spotless
  • Staff very friendly and helpful
  • Informed me straight away on the PCR results
Отрицательные
  • The breakfast was terrible

The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.

I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.

One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.

Great service 👏 👍 👌

🇬🇧Timothy Mutimer

Проверено на 23/12/2021
Прибыл 06/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Got my pcr.
  • Friendly staff
Отрицательные
  • No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
  • Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
  • Breakfast cold and not good.
  • Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
  • Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

Got my pcr. Friendly staff No food available from 2pm till next morning. Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good. Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

🇩🇪matthias kuckei

Проверено на 16/12/2021
Прибыл 30/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Wifi
  • Bathroom
  • Service

It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well. Thank you

🇬🇧Ralph Speight

Проверено на 10/12/2021
Прибыл 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
Положительные     
  • Well organised and fast.
Отрицательные
  • None.

All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.

🇩🇪Roth Grigori Helmut

Проверено на 05/12/2021
Прибыл 18/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (City View)

Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.

🇺🇸Mark Thomas

Проверено на 30/11/2021
Прибыл 10/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Fast
  • Professional
  • Clean
  • Highly recommend
Отрицательные
  • None

Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏

🇸🇪Jose Villar

Проверено на 27/11/2021
Прибыл 11/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Clean room with everything you need.
Отрицательные
  • No balcony

I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time! Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!

🇫🇷Rousseau Michel

Проверено на 26/11/2021
Прибыл 04/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
Отрицательные
  • No taxi to go out of hotel

Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel

🇩🇪Jürgen Werkhausen

Проверено на 26/11/2021
Прибыл 09/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
Положительные     
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Gut durchorganisiert
  • Sauber
Отрицательные
  • War alles okay

Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen. Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung. Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.

🇫🇮veijo räisänen

Проверено на 20/11/2021
Прибыл 01/11/2021
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
Отрицательные
  • No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,

🇫🇷Dominique Miccolis

Проверено на 19/11/2021
Прибыл 01/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Staff friendly and comprehensive
Отрицательные
  • Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative

Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time. Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center

🇫🇮Matti Juhani Siren

Проверено на 09/11/2021
Прибыл 01/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
Отрицательные
  • Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel

Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.

🇨🇭Ferrari Marie Christine

Проверено на 20/10/2021
Прибыл 16/10/2021
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Nourriture excellente
Отрицательные
  • Prise de température deux fois par jour

Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente

🇺🇸Daniel Whiteside

Проверено на 09/10/2021
Прибыл 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
Отрицательные
  • Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.

From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.

Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]

🇹🇭SAITHIP SASORN

Проверено на 02/09/2021
Прибыл 16/08/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Положительные     
  • Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
Отрицательные
  • No balconies or outside space

The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Изображения меню еды

Адрес / Карта

436/615 Moo 9 Soi1 Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Отели-партнеры

Best Bella Паттайя
7.7
рейтинг с
173 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J Inspired Hotel Паттайя
8.4
рейтинг с
1261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
АСТЕР Отель и Резиденция
8.4
рейтинг с
504 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Красивая Вилла Прима Паттайя
7.9
рейтинг с
2411 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Саншайн Гарден Резорт
7.4
рейтинг с
346 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Грин Парк Резорт
7.5
рейтинг с
755 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Красивая Вилла Метро Паттайя
7.5
рейтинг с
994 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tropicana Паттайя
6.5
рейтинг с
68 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel J Паттайя
7.9
рейтинг с
1432 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель J Residence
8.4
рейтинг с
289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Арден Отель и Резиденция
8.4
рейтинг с
2571 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU