The hotel is located on the central beachfront at Jomtien Beach, in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya, between Soi 8 and 9, within walking distance to all Jomtien's restaurants and bars. It has easy access to central Pattaya, with Jomtien beach being a 5-minute drive from the main attractions of Pattaya and all the shopping, restaurants and nightlife that it provides.The apartment hotel complex provides privately owned apartments and condominiums for holiday rentals. The facilities are air-conditioned and services available for guests include a currency exchange, wireless Internet access, room service and a laundry service.The holiday apartments are fully furnished to a very high standard, and sleep between 4 and 5 persons. They overlook Jomtien Beach. Each accommodation unit has an en suite bathroom with a shower. They also have satellite/cable TV and Internet access.Guests can take a dip in the outdoor swimming pool and work out in the gym.Once having arrived at Pattaya, follow the road to Jomtien Beach. Upon joining the road that runs along the beach, the complex is just 730 m on the left, opposite Jomtien Beach.