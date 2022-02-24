Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Dit hotel heeft 130 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Sea View Rooms 38 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Koffiezetapparaat

Aansluitende Kamer

Outdoor voorzieningen

Zwembad SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View Room 40 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Bad

Koffiezetapparaat

Aansluitende Kamer

Outdoor voorzieningen SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Pool Access Room 42 m² ฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Koffiezetapparaat

Aansluitende Kamer

Outdoor voorzieningen

Zwembad SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48 m² ฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Koffiezetapparaat

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Zwembad

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels

Score 0.0 /5 onbeoordeeld Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen Beoordeling 0 Uitstekend 0 Zeer goed 0 Gemiddelde 0 Arm 0 Vreselijk Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort ZIE ALLE REVIEWS Als u te gast was bij, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.