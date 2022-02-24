PATTAYA TEST & GO

Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
waardering met
659 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 24, 2022
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 0
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 2
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 3
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 4
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 5
+31 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
50% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 130 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Sea View Rooms 38
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View Room 40
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 42
฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Zwembad
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48
฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Zwembad

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

469 Moo 5 Naklue soi 16, Bang Lamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
waardering met
412 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU