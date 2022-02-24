PATTAYA TEST & GO

Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5

659レビューによる評価
更新日 February 24, 2022
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 0
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 2
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 3
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 4
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 5
+31 写真
REFUND POLICY
50% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にGolden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort 直接連絡し、 Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resortが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Sea View Rooms 38
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View Room 40
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 屋外施設
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 42
฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • 屋外施設
  • スイミングプール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48
฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • スイミングプール

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

469 Moo 5 Naklue soi 16, Bang Lamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

