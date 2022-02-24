Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Das Hotel erhält 130 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort , und Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Sea View Rooms 38 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Kaffeemaschine

Verbindungsraum

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View Room 40 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Verbindungsraum

Außenanlagen SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Pool Access Room 42 m² ฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Kaffeemaschine

Verbindungsraum

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48 m² ฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Kaffeemaschine

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Schwimmbad

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels

Ergebnis 0.0 /5 Nicht bewertet Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen Bewertung 0 Ausgezeichnet 0 Sehr gut 0 Durchschnittlich 0 Arm 0 Schrecklich Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN Wenn Sie ein Gast bei, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.