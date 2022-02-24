Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 130 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Sea View Rooms 38 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

야외 시설

수영장 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View Room 40 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

목욕통

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

야외 시설 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Pool Access Room 42 m² ฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

야외 시설

수영장 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48 m² ฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

발코니(전체 액세스)

커피 머신

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

수영장

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.