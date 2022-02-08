PATTAYA TEST & GO

Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
waardering met
412 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+37 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-placed in the beaches, nightlife, sightseeing area of Pattaya city, Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Located 1 kilometer away from the excitement of the city, this 5 star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, children's playground, kids club, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Pattaya, make Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya your home away from home.

666/66 Moo 5 Naklua Road Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
659 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
