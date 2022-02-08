Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Dit hotel heeft 256 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Bella Villa Cabana Bella Villa Cabana zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Bad

Aansluitende Kamer

Internet - wifi

Magnetron

Roken kamers beschikbaar

Werkruimte SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Bad

Internet - wifi

Magnetron SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon

Bad

Internet - wifi

Magnetron

Werkruimte SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken Balkon (volledige toegang)

Bad

Internet - wifi

Magnetron

Werkruimte SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90 m² ฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120 m² ฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Maximaal 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants Suite - No Pets Allowed 150 m² ฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Maximaal 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170 m² ฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK

The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels