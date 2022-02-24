Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 130 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Sea View Rooms 38 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Sea View Room 40 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อ่างอาบน้ำ

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Pool Access Room 42 m² ฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48 m² ฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ระเบียง

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สระว่ายน้ำ

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

