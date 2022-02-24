PATTAYA TEST & GO

Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
คะแนนจาก
659
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 24, 2022
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 0
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 2
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 3
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 4
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Image 5
+31 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
50% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 130 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Sea View Rooms 38
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View Room 40
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 42
฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48
฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สระว่ายน้ำ

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

469 Moo 5 Naklue soi 16, Bang Lamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2305 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
412 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4921 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1288 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
593 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU