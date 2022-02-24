Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Superior Sea View Rooms 38 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции Балкон
Балкон (полный доступ)
Кофе-машина
Смежный номер
Открытые объекты
Плавательный бассейн

Балкон (полный доступ)

Кофе-машина

Смежный номер

Открытые объекты

Deluxe Sea View Room 40 m² ฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции Балкон
Балкон (полный доступ)
Ванна
Кофе-машина
Смежный номер
Открытые объекты

Балкон (полный доступ)

Ванна

Кофе-машина

Смежный номер

Pool Access Room 42 m² ฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции Балкон
Балкон (полный доступ)
Кофе-машина
Смежный номер
Открытые объекты
Плавательный бассейн

Балкон (полный доступ)

Кофе-машина

Смежный номер

Открытые объекты

Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48 m² ฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции Балкон
Балкон (полный доступ)
Кофе-машина
Международные каналы
Интернет - Wi-Fi
Плавательный бассейн

Балкон (полный доступ)

Кофе-машина

Международные каналы

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Плавательный бассейн

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

