Luxor Bangkok Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.6
waardering met
551 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 120 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy

We will take 10% for the administration cost and return 90% of the total amount.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Beter 32
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
Familie verbinden 64
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Duplex 40
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior suite 65
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Yogamat

Luxor Hotel, het hotel in Egyptische stijl ligt op 30 minuten afstand van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi. We hebben 79 kamers en de meeste van onze kamers hebben een balkon waar alle gasten van kunnen genieten tijdens hun verblijf. Alle maaltijden zijn inbegrepen in het pakket en u heeft voor elke maaltijd drie keuzes om uit te kiezen. We hebben zowel Thais als Westers aangeboden, maar als u specifieke maaltijden wilt voor de duur van uw verblijf, zoals halal, Indiaas eten, Japans eten, neem dan contact met ons op voor assistentie, hiervoor kunnen extra kosten in rekening worden gebracht. Er is veel entertainment in de kamer waar je van kunt genieten, we hebben bijvoorbeeld yogamat, dumbbells te huur, HDMI-kabel en Netflix-account. We hebben meer opties die alleen voor ons hotel inclusief zijn, dus vraag onze medewerkers voor meer entertainmentopties. We weten en begrijpen hoe moeilijk deze periode voor iedereen is en we zullen proberen ons best te doen om het u zo comfortabel mogelijk te maken en zoveel mogelijk te entertainen.

"BLIJF OM TE GENIETEN"

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Water
  • Thee koffie
  • Tussendoortje
  • HDMI kabel
  • Yogamat
  • Netflix (vraag het personeel bij het inchecken)
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 200 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
96
Zeer goed
72
Gemiddelde
21
Arm
8
Vreselijk
3
Als u te gast was bij Luxor Bangkok Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇳🇱Miranda

Beoordeeld op 09/02/2022
Aangekomen 22/01/2022
4.5 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Quick service' great rooms' big and with a balcony
Minpunten
  • Food can better but for one night its fine

2 floor room a balcony and 2 tv 's with a few english channels. Microwave and a watercooker. What do you need more ;'-)

🇹🇭Anukul Y

Beoordeeld op 08/02/2022
Aangekomen 01/02/2022
4.3 Duplex

7-day quarantine experience. Very professional with pick-up and all the PCR tests. Duplex room is spacious. Staff is responsive. Food is the highlight!

🇬🇧Richard Powell

Beoordeeld op 04/02/2022
Aangekomen 24/01/2022
3.8 Duplex
Pluspunten     
  • Enjoyed the food and quiet
Minpunten
  • If you need to contact reception use the phone as message via WhatsApp are not answered

With no room service a broom would have been useful for a bit of cleaning otherwise generally happy with my stay!

🇷🇺Любовь

Beoordeeld op 02/02/2022
Aangekomen 26/01/2022
4.7 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • балкон
  • Wi-fi
  • еда ( я просто выбрала,все 3 варианта)
  • возможность заказать что-то дополнительно из продуктов и напитков
  • Но главное! это менеджер Hwanjeab - она супер! Помогла решить все вопросы, очень быстро, все время на связи по Ватсапп.
Minpunten
  • Пол ужасен.. пришлось застелить все ковриками для йоги..

Не уверена,что ещё раз приедем в Тайланд через карантин с ребенком.. Хорошо,что отпускают гулять в сад, после получения 1 отрицательного теста ПЦР.

🇾🇪fares muthanna

Beoordeeld op 01/02/2022
Aangekomen 24/01/2022
4.2 Superior

Nice and comfortable . Only WiFi sometimes a bit slow particularly when using laptop . Other things are completely fine

🇵🇰Aqsa Ahmad

Beoordeeld op 01/02/2022
Aangekomen 21/01/2022
2.8 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • WiFi was very good
Minpunten
  • Service is very slow and not according to the customer demand.

Overall it was a comfortable stay but I wasn't satisfied with their service. Meal wasn't provided on demand.

🇩🇪Joel-Nicolai Stefan Stoehr

Beoordeeld op 01/02/2022
Aangekomen 16/01/2022
0.6 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • No positive things.
Minpunten
  • All. It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.

It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.

🇪🇹Hirpo Hisense

Beoordeeld op 31/01/2022
Aangekomen 22/01/2022
4.8 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • 100% happy to be at Luxor Bangkok Hotel and all staff help you as friendly, they know very we'll English, Their food was very nice, internet access good....and I got what I want with cheap in cost also compared to others.I will recommend some one who plan to move to Thailand to reserved here.
Minpunten
  • No negative...

Really nice hotel in Bangkok and recommend any one to reserved here at Luxor with cheap and nice manner with every thing is fulfilled and it going to become top reservation Hotel in Bangkok .Thank you and you are welcome.

🇵🇱DANIEL

Beoordeeld op 29/01/2022
Aangekomen 18/01/2022
5.0 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Fantastic food, very helpful customer service. Quiet place for quarantine

Highly recommended. 👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

🇺🇸Frankie R

Beoordeeld op 29/01/2022
Aangekomen 13/01/2022
3.3 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Good food
  • Fast communication through line
  • Good wifi
  • Cheap
Minpunten
  • Old amenities
  • Kettle didn't work

It's fine for short term but the amenities were not good and I would not stay more than one night here.

🇨🇦Mathew Winton

Beoordeeld op 28/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/01/2022
3.4 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Wifi
Minpunten
  • Poor communication
  • Bad food
  • Outdated
  • Dirty

Upon arriving at midnight at the airport i met with the people responsible for providing transportation but apparently the hotel forgot to add me to the list so i had to wait 45 minutes before i could get transported to the hotel.

Communication wasn’t very good as the person at the hotel didnt speak english and not much information was provided about the process and procedure.

Hotel was really outdated and messy and in desperate need of some restoration. They provided very bland food but never knocked on the door to tell you that it was outside so it was a guessing game as to when it would show up.

The testing the following day was pretty late in the day (around 11 am i believe), meaning i just had to spend even more unnecessary time in the hotel. A late night or early morning test would of been ideal. I believe i was released around 8 or 8:30 PM.

The only positives about the experience is they were helpful about providing a last minute booking before the cut-off for the Test&Go. The wifi was good and the girl who checked me out upon leaving was very friendly.

🇲🇾Jason Teo

Beoordeeld op 28/01/2022
Aangekomen 21/10/2022
4.7 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Pretty nice overall, I have no regret booking this place!
Minpunten
  • Sometimes, the reply email can be a little slow.

Overall, very satisfactory. It is a budget AQH, but a really good bang for your buck. Service is realiable.

🇨🇦Jo-Annie Elward

Beoordeeld op 28/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/01/2022
4.6 Duplex
Pluspunten     
  • Food was good (sometimes the translation was not acurate) and there was a lot of food ( delivery around 9h, 12h, 6h)
  • We had everything in the room: soap for laundry, shampoo, dental past and tooth brush, snack, etc
  • Space was good for a couple, old yes, but everything was fine
  • Nurse was really gentle
  • Really well organise: the airport pickup, the arrival, the pcr test, the check out
  • Really quiet area
Minpunten
  • Sometime we didn't have hot water
  • All the electric plug are far away... Bring an extention or buy one

We were happy with our quarantine... It's never fun but the space was big enough, the well organise hotel, food was good, it was a good choice! You can ask for microwave, balcony, other rental. The food arrive always warm or cold as it all prep in once! Ask for the microwave, it's worth it!!!

🇬🇧Nicholas Burnham

Beoordeeld op 28/01/2022
Aangekomen 11/01/2022
2.3 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Good amouth of space
  • Functional Wifi
  • Fair number of supplies
  • Deliveries possible
Minpunten
  • Food was entirely inedible
  • Our food orders were incorrect every single day, often hilariously/dangerously (allergies)
  • Staff would frequently ignore and misunderstand requests, even relating to serious matters
  • Bathrooms were... bad

For a difference of a few thousand Baht, there is no reason why you should not take literally anywhere else.

🇳🇱Peter-Paul Mackus

Beoordeeld op 26/01/2022
Aangekomen 10/01/2022
3.9 Superior

Good service from the staff, quiet place. Is not an bad place to stay for 7 days of quarantaine. good value for the price.

🇪🇸Tatiana Baptista

Beoordeeld op 26/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/01/2022
2.7 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Spacious
  • Balcony
Minpunten
  • Food
  • Cleaning
  • Service

stayed in this hotel for my quarantine (a week) … room wasn’t completely clean , communicate with staff was complicated sometimes as their English was pretty basic( not the main problem) After receiving food cold for few days in a row and not punctually ( sometimes lunch was 12 , other 2 etc) I asked the staff if was possible to warm up the food as it arrived already cold and their answer was ‘ u can rent a microwave’ !! Some days food was nice , let’s say 3/5 but cold :/ Beds weren’t really comfortable but the room was so spacious , with balcony (extra price). They offered Netflix for free and when I asked for it they gave me an account that didn’t work , I informed them about this issue and didn’t get an answer back. Shower had some mold between the tiles and toilet was dripping in the bottom.

🇨🇦Celyne MENARD-Gardere

Beoordeeld op 25/01/2022
Aangekomen 05/01/2022
3.2 Junior Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Very quiet
Minpunten
  • The kitchen’s cooktop, fan, and sink have been taken out and replaced by a counter
  • Nothing is provided for cleaning up such as microfibre cloth, paper towels, broom, cleaning product
  • One towel only FOR AN ENTIRE WEEK
  • I was asked for my temperature but no thermometer was provided…

I booked this place BECAUSE it advertised a kitchen and the photos showed a real, practical kitchen where one can prepare their meals. On arrival, I noticed the discrepancy between the photo and what my suite actually had: a microwave, a miniature fridge and an electric kettle. Messages about this were left unanswered… There were hand prints on the living room table, dirt marks on walls and doors. My feet were dirty after walking in apartment for less than an hour. A message asking for a second towel (I have long hair) went unanswered. Meals are delivered at odd hours such as breakfast coming as late as 10am… Whenever I sent a message asking for something such as a HDMI cable or WATER, I had to send and resend the message several times before it would be delivered. I did not have unreasonable expectations: I’ve done quarantine before and the other place had a working kitchen as advertised. I should have returned to that place but decided to pick something closer to where I live. Unless you’re doing Test-and-Go, I strongly suggest that you go elsewhere

🇫🇷Rul Stéphan

Beoordeeld op 25/01/2022
Aangekomen 14/01/2022
4.5 Family Connecting
Pluspunten     
  • Personnel très accueillant et sympathique. Chambre spacieuse
Minpunten
  • Nourriture trop épicées certains jours.

Un hotel bon rapport qualité prix pour notre quarantaine. Demanderait simplement un petit rafraîchissement

🇵🇱marek Walczak

Beoordeeld op 23/01/2022
Aangekomen 22/01/2022
5.0 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Ice cold airco is perfect for this hot climate
Minpunten
  • None

Clean rooms and friendly staff. I enjoyed staying here. Would recommend and in the future I want to come back again

🇷🇺Sheptunova Kseniya

Beoordeeld op 23/01/2022
Aangekomen 14/01/2022
4.4 Superior
Pluspunten     
  • Fast wi-fi
  • Comfortable beds
  • Any questions on WhatsApp
  • All needed things in the room
Minpunten
  • Choosing all food for the week before
  • No kids menu

It's cheaper than a lot of others quarantine hotels, and better quality, as i can judge. I like staying here

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

ถนน เลี่ยงเมืองปากเกร็ด Tambon Bang Phut, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi 11120

