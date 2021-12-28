총 AQ 호텔 객실 48 침실
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 신시리 랏 프라 오 130 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 신시리 랏 프라 오 130 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
방콕 방 카피에 위치한 신시리 랏 프라 오 130은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 도심에서 겨우 40 km 거리에있어 도심의 명소들과 볼거리를 쉽게 만나보실 수 있습니다. 호텔에서 손님들의 즐거운 관광을 위해 도시 최고의 명소를 소개합니다 : 왓 클랑 피어, 베즈 타니 병원, 람 캄행 병원 퍼블릭 컴퍼니 리미티드. Synsiri Ladprao 130의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 호텔의 편의 시설 중에는 24 시간 룸 서비스, Wi-Fi (무료 / 전 객실), 24 시간 경비 서비스, 편의점, 24 시간 프런트 데스크 등이 있습니다. 또한 모든 객실은 다양한 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 일부 객실에서는 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 타월, 옷장, 금연 객실 등을 제공합니다. 피트니스를 좋아 하시거나 바쁜 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀 수있는 방법을 찾고 계신다면 정원 등의 최고급 레크리에이션 시설을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 신시리 랏 프라 오 130 숙박 시설은 관광객의 완벽한 선택이며 방콕에서 번거로운 일상에서 벗어나 모든 순간이 편안한 휴식의 시간이되도록 제공 해드릴 것입니다.
4.7 Deluxe Room
- Very nice people
- Very Good organisation
- Good food
- Air conditioning
We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.
3.5 Deluxe Room
- Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
- Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.
Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area
4.7 Deluxe Room
- Helpfull staff
- Room and bed was clean
- Shampoo and bath foam available
- Wifi is working well enough
- No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
- Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case
Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights
2.8 Deluxe Room
- One one small meal a day!
Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.
2.6 Deluxe Room
- Good service, speak good English, nice TV
- Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.
Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.
4.2 Deluxe Room
- Staff is very helpful
- this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
- generally all is goods
- the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
- balcony cannot be open
Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay
3.5 Deluxe Room
- No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
- Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
- No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
- Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.
My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.