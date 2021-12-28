รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 48 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Synphaet Seriruk Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ สินสิริ ลาดพร้าว 130 อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ สินสิริ ลาดพร้าว 130 จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Synsiri Ladprao 130 ตั้งอยู่ในบางกะปิ กรุงเทพมหานคร ซึ่งเป็นตัวเลือกยอดนิยมสำหรับนักท่องเที่ยว ความตื่นเต้นของใจกลางเมืองอยู่ห่างออกไปเพียง 40 กม. โรงแรมทันสมัยแห่งนี้ตั้งอยู่ใกล้กับสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวยอดนิยมของเมือง เช่น ท่าเรือวัดกลาง โรงพยาบาลเวชธานี บริษัท โรงพยาบาลรามคำแหง จำกัด (มหาชน) สินสิริ ลาดพร้าว 130 มีบริการที่สมบูรณ์แบบและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จำเป็นอย่างครบครัน เพื่อคอยเติมความสดชื่นให้แก่ผู้เข้าพัก ท่านจะได้เพลิดเพลินกับรูมเซอร์วิส 24 ชั่วโมง, ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, ร้านสะดวกซื้อ, แผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมง นอกจากนี้ ห้องพักทุกห้องยังมีความสะดวกสบายที่หลากหลาย หลายห้องยังมีกาแฟสำเร็จรูปฟรี ชาฟรี ผ้าเช็ดตัว ตู้เสื้อผ้า ห้องปลอดบุหรี่เพื่อเอาใจผู้เข้าพัก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นผู้ที่ชื่นชอบการออกกำลังกายหรือกำลังมองหาวิธีผ่อนคลายหลังจากวันที่เหน็ดเหนื่อย คุณจะได้รับความบันเทิงจากสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นยอด เช่น สวน สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกชั้นเยี่ยมและทำเลที่ตั้งดีเยี่ยมทำให้ สินสิริ ลาดพร้าว 130 สมบูรณ์แบบสำหรับการเข้าพักของคุณในกรุงเทพ
คะแนน
3.7/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 7 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ สินสิริ ลาดพร้าว 130
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ สินสิริ ลาดพร้าว 130ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very nice people
- Very Good organisation
- Good food
- Air conditioning
We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.
3.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
- Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.
Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area
4.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Helpfull staff
- Room and bed was clean
- Shampoo and bath foam available
- Wifi is working well enough
- No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
- Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case
Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights
2.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- One one small meal a day!
Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.
2.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Good service, speak good English, nice TV
- Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.
Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Staff is very helpful
- this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
- generally all is goods
- the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
- balcony cannot be open
Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay
3.5 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
- Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
- No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
- Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.
My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.