BANGKOK TEST & GO

Synsiri Ladprao 130 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
Bewertung mit
239 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 14, 2022
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 48 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Synphaet Seriruk Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Synsiri Ladprao 130 , und Synsiri Ladprao 130 wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Synsiri Ladprao 130 in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, ist eine beliebte Wahl für Reisende. Das aufregende Stadtzentrum ist nur 40 km entfernt. Dieses moderne Hotel befindet sich in der Nähe beliebter Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt wie dem Wat Klang Pier, dem Vejthani Hospital, dem Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited. Im Synsiri Ladprao 130 sorgen der exzellente Service und die hervorragenden Einrichtungen für einen unvergesslichen Aufenthalt. Um nur einige der Einrichtungen des Hotels zu nennen, gibt es 24-Stunden-Zimmerservice, kostenloses WLAN in allen Zimmern, 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst, Minimarkt, 24-Stunden-Rezeption. Darüber hinaus verfügen alle Gästezimmer über eine Reihe von Annehmlichkeiten. Viele Zimmer bieten sogar kostenlosen Instantkaffee, kostenlosen Tee, Handtücher, Schrank, Nichtraucherzimmer, um den anspruchsvollsten Gast zufrieden zu stellen. Egal ob Sie ein Fitness-Liebhaber sind oder nach einem langen Tag einfach nur abschalten wollen: Die erstklassigen Freizeiteinrichtungen, wie beispielsweise Garten, werden Ihnen gefallen. Hervorragende Einrichtungen und eine exzellente Lage machen das Synsiri Ladprao 130 zum perfekten Ausgangspunkt, um Ihren Aufenthalt in Bangkok zu genießen.

Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Synsiri Ladprao 130 , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇫🇷Carmen LE GARDIEN

Bewertet am 28/12/2021
Angekommen um 09/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Very nice people
  • Very Good organisation
  • Good food
  • Air conditioning
Negative
  • No cons

We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.

🇺🇸rtc

Bewertet am 26/12/2021
Angekommen um 12/08/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
Negative
  • Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.

Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area

🇫🇷Dedebant Nicolas

Bewertet am 23/12/2021
Angekommen um 05/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Helpfull staff
  • Room and bed was clean
  • Shampoo and bath foam available
  • Wifi is working well enough
Negative
  • No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
  • Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case

Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights

🇩🇪Peter Rainer Holtz

Bewertet am 05/12/2021
Angekommen um 19/11/2021
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • AQ
Negative
  • One one small meal a day!

Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.

🇺🇸Gregory M Field

Bewertet am 27/10/2021
Angekommen um 13/10/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Good service, speak good English, nice TV
Negative
  • Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.

Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.

🇲🇾LOW WEN HAU

Bewertet am 03/10/2021
Angekommen um 16/09/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Staff is very helpful
  • this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
  • generally all is goods
Negative
  • the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
  • balcony cannot be open

Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay

🇹🇭Boonchoo Saengngam

Bewertet am 20/09/2021
Angekommen um 04/09/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Customer service with
Negative
  • No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
  • Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
  • No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
  • Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.

My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.

Adresse / Karte

396 Ladpraow Road Soi 130 Klongjan Bangkapi, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

