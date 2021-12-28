合計AQホテルの部屋 48 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Synphaet Seriruk Hospital
バンコクのバンカピにあるSynsiriLadprao 130は、旅行者に人気の場所です。市内中心部の興奮はわずか40キロの距離です。このモダンなホテルは、ワットクランピア、ヴェーチャターニー病院、ラムカムヘンホスピタルパブリックカンパニーリミテッドなどの人気のある市内の観光スポットの近くにあります。 Synsiri Ladprao 130では、優れたサービスと優れた設備が忘れられない滞在をお約束します。ホテルの施設のいくつかを挙げれば、24時間のルームサービス、全室での無料Wi-Fi、24時間のセキュリティ、コンビニエンスストア、24時間のフロントデスクがあります。さらに、すべての客室にはさまざまな快適さが備わっています。多くの客室には、無料のインスタントコーヒー、無料の紅茶、タオル、クローゼット、禁煙ルームがあり、最も目の肥えたゲストを満足させることができます。あなたがフィットネス愛好家であろうと、忙しい一日の後にくつろぐ方法を探しているだけであろうと、あなたは庭のような一流のレクリエーション施設によって楽しまれるでしょう。素晴らしい設備と絶好のロケーションにより、Synsiri Ladprao130はバンコクでの滞在を楽しむのに最適な拠点となっています。
4.7 Deluxe Room
- Very nice people
- Very Good organisation
- Good food
- Air conditioning
We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.
3.5 Deluxe Room
- Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
- Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.
Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area
4.7 Deluxe Room
- Helpfull staff
- Room and bed was clean
- Shampoo and bath foam available
- Wifi is working well enough
- No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
- Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case
Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights
2.8 Deluxe Room
- One one small meal a day!
Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.
2.6 Deluxe Room
- Good service, speak good English, nice TV
- Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.
Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.
4.2 Deluxe Room
- Staff is very helpful
- this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
- generally all is goods
- the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
- balcony cannot be open
Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay
3.5 Deluxe Room
- No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
- Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
- No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
- Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.
My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.