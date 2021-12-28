BANGKOK TEST & GO

Synsiri Ladprao 130 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
239 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 14, 2022
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 0
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 1
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 2
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 3
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 4
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 5
+18 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING
7 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 48 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Synphaet Seriruk Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Synsiri Ladprao 130 Synsiri Ladprao 130 zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Synsiri Ladprao 130, gelegen in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, is een populaire keuze onder reizigers. De opwinding van het stadscentrum ligt op slechts 40 km afstand. Dit moderne hotel ligt in de nabijheid van populaire stadsattracties zoals Wat Klang Pier, Vejthani ziekenhuis, Ramkhamhaeng ziekenhuis Public Company Limited. Bij Synsiri Ladprao 130 zorgen de uitstekende service en superieure faciliteiten voor een onvergetelijk verblijf. Enkele voorbeelden van faciliteiten die dit hotel biedt zijn 24 uur roomservice, gratis wifi in alle kamers, 24-uursbeveiliging, gemakswinkel, 24-uursreceptie. Bovendien beschikken alle kamers over een verscheidenheid aan comfort. Veel kamers bieden zelfs oploskoffie, thee, handdoeken, kledingkast, rookvrije kamers om zelfs de meest veeleisende gast tevreden te stellen. Of u nu een fitnessliefhebber bent of gewoon op zoek bent naar een manier om te ontspannen na een zware dag, u zult zich vermaken met eersteklas recreatieve voorzieningen zoals een tuin. Fantastische faciliteiten en een uitstekende locatie maken het Synsiri Ladprao 130 de perfecte uitvalsbasis om van uw verblijf in Bangkok te genieten.

TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
3.7/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 7 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
2
Zeer goed
3
Gemiddelde
2
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Synsiri Ladprao 130 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Synsiri Ladprao 130
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇫🇷Carmen LE GARDIEN

Beoordeeld op 28/12/2021
Aangekomen 09/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very nice people
  • Very Good organisation
  • Good food
  • Air conditioning
Minpunten
  • No cons

We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.

🇺🇸rtc

Beoordeeld op 26/12/2021
Aangekomen 12/08/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
Minpunten
  • Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.

Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area

🇫🇷Dedebant Nicolas

Beoordeeld op 23/12/2021
Aangekomen 05/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Helpfull staff
  • Room and bed was clean
  • Shampoo and bath foam available
  • Wifi is working well enough
Minpunten
  • No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
  • Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case

Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights

🇩🇪Peter Rainer Holtz

Beoordeeld op 05/12/2021
Aangekomen 19/11/2021
2.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • AQ
Minpunten
  • One one small meal a day!

Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.

🇺🇸Gregory M Field

Beoordeeld op 27/10/2021
Aangekomen 13/10/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Good service, speak good English, nice TV
Minpunten
  • Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.

Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.

🇲🇾LOW WEN HAU

Beoordeeld op 03/10/2021
Aangekomen 16/09/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Staff is very helpful
  • this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
  • generally all is goods
Minpunten
  • the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
  • balcony cannot be open

Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay

🇹🇭Boonchoo Saengngam

Beoordeeld op 20/09/2021
Aangekomen 04/09/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Customer service with
Minpunten
  • No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
  • Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
  • No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
  • Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.

My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

396 Ladpraow Road Soi 130 Klongjan Bangkapi, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Partner Hotels

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
waardering met
2 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De zilveren palm
7.9
waardering met
461 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4998 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
waardering met
2655 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
waardering met
88 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Metropunt Bangkok
7.3
waardering met
486 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
794 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
S Ram Leisure Hotel
8.5
waardering met
13 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SC Park Hotel
7.9
waardering met
190 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De Platinum Suite
7.4
waardering met
676 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
424 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Kinn Bangkok Hotel
8.9
waardering met
82 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
A-ONE Bangkok Hotel
8.1
waardering met
346 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU