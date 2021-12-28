Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 48 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Synphaet Seriruk Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Synsiri Ladprao 130 Synsiri Ladprao 130 zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Synsiri Ladprao 130, gelegen in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, is een populaire keuze onder reizigers. De opwinding van het stadscentrum ligt op slechts 40 km afstand. Dit moderne hotel ligt in de nabijheid van populaire stadsattracties zoals Wat Klang Pier, Vejthani ziekenhuis, Ramkhamhaeng ziekenhuis Public Company Limited. Bij Synsiri Ladprao 130 zorgen de uitstekende service en superieure faciliteiten voor een onvergetelijk verblijf. Enkele voorbeelden van faciliteiten die dit hotel biedt zijn 24 uur roomservice, gratis wifi in alle kamers, 24-uursbeveiliging, gemakswinkel, 24-uursreceptie. Bovendien beschikken alle kamers over een verscheidenheid aan comfort. Veel kamers bieden zelfs oploskoffie, thee, handdoeken, kledingkast, rookvrije kamers om zelfs de meest veeleisende gast tevreden te stellen. Of u nu een fitnessliefhebber bent of gewoon op zoek bent naar een manier om te ontspannen na een zware dag, u zult zich vermaken met eersteklas recreatieve voorzieningen zoals een tuin. Fantastische faciliteiten en een uitstekende locatie maken het Synsiri Ladprao 130 de perfecte uitvalsbasis om van uw verblijf in Bangkok te genieten.
Score
3.7/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 7 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Synsiri Ladprao 130
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Synsiri Ladprao 130ZIE ALLE REVIEWS
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Very nice people
- Very Good organisation
- Good food
- Air conditioning
We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.
3.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
- Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.
Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Helpfull staff
- Room and bed was clean
- Shampoo and bath foam available
- Wifi is working well enough
- No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
- Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case
Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights
2.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- One one small meal a day!
Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.
2.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good service, speak good English, nice TV
- Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.
Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff is very helpful
- this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
- generally all is goods
- the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
- balcony cannot be open
Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay
3.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
- Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
- No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
- Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.
My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go