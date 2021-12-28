Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 48 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Synphaet Seriruk Hospital
Synsiri Ladprao 130, situé à Bang Kapi, Bangkok, est un choix populaire pour les voyageurs. L'effervescence du centre-ville n'est qu'à 40 km. Cet hôtel moderne est proche des attractions populaires de la ville, telles que Jetée de Wat Klang, Hôpital Vejthani, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited. Au Synsiri Ladprao 130, l'excellent service et les installations de qualité supérieure vous garantissent un séjour inoubliable. Pour n'en nommer que quelques-uns des équipements de l'hôtel, il y a service en chambre 24h/24, WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, sécurité 24h/24, supérette, réception 24h/24. De plus, toutes les chambres disposent d'une variété de conforts. De nombreuses chambres offrent même du café instantané gratuit, du thé gratuit, des serviettes, un placard et des chambres non-fumeurs pour plaire aux clients les plus exigeants. Que vous soyez un accro de la gym ou que vous cherchiez simplement un moyen de vous détendre après une dure journée, vous pourrez profiter de superbes équipements de loisirs tels que jardin. De superbes installations et un excellent emplacement font du Synsiri Ladprao 130 le point de départ idéal pour profiter de votre séjour à Bangkok.
3.7/5
Très bien
Basé sur 7 Commentaires
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very nice people
- Very Good organisation
- Good food
- Air conditioning
We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
- Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.
Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Helpfull staff
- Room and bed was clean
- Shampoo and bath foam available
- Wifi is working well enough
- No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
- Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case
Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- One one small meal a day!
Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good service, speak good English, nice TV
- Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.
Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff is very helpful
- this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
- generally all is goods
- the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
- balcony cannot be open
Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
- Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
- No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
- Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.
My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.
