BANGKOK TEST & GO

Synsiri Ladprao 130 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.4
note avec
239 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 0
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 1
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 2
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 3
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 4
Synsiri Ladprao 130 - Image 5
+18 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
100% DÉPÔT
7 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 48 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Synphaet Seriruk Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Synsiri Ladprao 130 de manière prioritaire, et Synsiri Ladprao 130 percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Synsiri Ladprao 130, situé à Bang Kapi, Bangkok, est un choix populaire pour les voyageurs. L'effervescence du centre-ville n'est qu'à 40 km. Cet hôtel moderne est proche des attractions populaires de la ville, telles que Jetée de Wat Klang, Hôpital Vejthani, Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited. Au Synsiri Ladprao 130, l'excellent service et les installations de qualité supérieure vous garantissent un séjour inoubliable. Pour n'en nommer que quelques-uns des équipements de l'hôtel, il y a service en chambre 24h/24, WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, sécurité 24h/24, supérette, réception 24h/24. De plus, toutes les chambres disposent d'une variété de conforts. De nombreuses chambres offrent même du café instantané gratuit, du thé gratuit, des serviettes, un placard et des chambres non-fumeurs pour plaire aux clients les plus exigeants. Que vous soyez un accro de la gym ou que vous cherchiez simplement un moyen de vous détendre après une dure journée, vous pourrez profiter de superbes équipements de loisirs tels que jardin. De superbes installations et un excellent emplacement font du Synsiri Ladprao 130 le point de départ idéal pour profiter de votre séjour à Bangkok.

VOIR TOUS LES H HOTELTELS AQ
Recherchez parmi les 180+ hôtels AQ
But
3.7/5
Très bien
Basé sur 7 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
2
Très bien
3
Moyenne
2
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Synsiri Ladprao 130 , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Synsiri Ladprao 130
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇫🇷Carmen LE GARDIEN

Révisé le 28/12/2021
Arrivé le 09/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Very nice people
  • Very Good organisation
  • Good food
  • Air conditioning
Négatifs
  • No cons

We are arrive at 19hours in the evening at the hotel. Before we doing pcr test and we live the next day at 12h am.

🇺🇸rtc

Révisé le 26/12/2021
Arrivé le 12/08/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Clean; easy; quiet. Nice area. Friendly staff.
Négatifs
  • Only one meal, and it was small. Good, but small.

Cost was right: Low. But only one meal. I expected at least two if not 3. Clean room; good AC; quiet. Nice area

🇫🇷Dedebant Nicolas

Révisé le 23/12/2021
Arrivé le 05/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Helpfull staff
  • Room and bed was clean
  • Shampoo and bath foam available
  • Wifi is working well enough
Négatifs
  • No toothpaste so be sure to take yours
  • Portion of meal was a bit small, you can prepare some snack just in case

Everything was set up from the pick up at airport to the PCR test, great value for Money if you don't want to spend too much and stay comfortable for some nights

🇩🇪Peter Rainer Holtz

Révisé le 05/12/2021
Arrivé le 19/11/2021
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • AQ
Négatifs
  • One one small meal a day!

Ich habe mich in diesem Hotel nicht gut aufgehoben gefühlt. Für meinen nächsten Besuch in Bangkok werde ich auf jeden Fall ein anderes Hotel auswählen.

🇺🇸Gregory M Field

Révisé le 27/10/2021
Arrivé le 13/10/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Good service, speak good English, nice TV
Négatifs
  • Overcharged me. Room was very barren, uncomfortable chair, unsightly plain walls with no decoration or color. They never cleaned.

Quarantine was reduced to 7 days, but they did not refund half. They charged me $18,000 baht. I never had a chance to shop or compare 7 day quarantine options. They argued with me and refused to acknowledge my point. The owner was greedy and unsympathetic.

🇲🇾LOW WEN HAU

Révisé le 03/10/2021
Arrivé le 16/09/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Staff is very helpful
  • this ASQ hotel able to order delivery and allow friend and family to pass neccessary goods. This is warm move.
  • generally all is goods
Négatifs
  • the internet is bad/ I need to use my own hotspot throughout the quarantine.
  • balcony cannot be open

Generally a good hotel for us to stay, but the food not so good and wifi is terrible. If this can be improve it will be the best place to stay

🇹🇭Boonchoo Saengngam

Révisé le 20/09/2021
Arrivé le 04/09/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Customer service with
Négatifs
  • No fresh air in room (balcony door was bolted shut). ASQ advert states that full balcony access is provided. NOT TRUE!
  • Smokers in adjacent rooms contributed to poor air quality
  • No fresh fruit or vegetable included with meals other than a few slices of cucumber.
  • Food selections were simple, often composing of steamed rice and basil chicken or pork, rice soup, or pad thai. Menu options shown in the ASQ advert are not representative of actual meals served.

My wife stayed here and was not happy. She has told me I should have found a better hotel for her. First, and most importantly the balcony door was sealed shut and window glass was frosted to prevent view out the window. The ASQ advertisement on this website states that full balcony access is provided. This is NOT TRUE. The lack of fresh air in the room led to headaches due to lack of oxygen. Additionally, the meal options displayed on this website are not representative of actual meals provides. No fruit, such as the bananas, juice, or eggs as shown in the pictures are included with any meals. Additionally, several times meals were not delivered and a call had to be made to request meal delivery.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

396 Ladpraow Road Soi 130 Klongjan Bangkapi, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

Hôtels partenaires

Enrich Grand Hotel
8
note avec
2 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La paume d'argent
7.9
note avec
461 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
note avec
4998 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
note avec
2655 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
note avec
100 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
note avec
88 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Metro Point Bangkok
7.3
note avec
486 Commentaires
De ฿-1
130 Hotel & Residence Bangkok
8.2
note avec
794 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel S Ram Leisure
8.5
note avec
13 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel SC Park
7.9
note avec
190 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Suite Platine
7.4
note avec
676 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal Suite Hotel Bangkok
8.1
note avec
424 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel The Kinn Bangkok
8.9
note avec
82 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel A-ONE Bangkok
8.1
note avec
346 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU