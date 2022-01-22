총 AQ 호텔 객실 130 침실
파트너 병원 Synphet Srinakarin Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 165 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 호텔 앰버 수 쿰빗 85 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 호텔 앰버 수 쿰빗 85 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. COE issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 27m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 커피 머신
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 작업 공간
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 디럭스 룸 30m²
฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 코너 스위트 37m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
At Mind Executive Suites는 온넛 BTS 스카이 트레인 역에서 도보로 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 발코니, 전자 레인지, 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 객실을 제공합니다. 숙소는 피트니스 센터, 야외 수영장 및 사우나를 갖추고 있습니다.
숙소는 짐 톰슨 아웃렛에서 차로 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 메가 방나까지는 차로 15 분, 수완 나품 공항까지는 차로 25 분이 소요됩니다.
객실은 DVD 플레이어가 장착 된 평면 위성 TV, 미니 바 및 안전 금고를 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 무료 세면 도구와 헤어 드라이어가 제공됩니다.
24 시간 프런트 데스크의 직원이 세탁 및 셔틀 서비스 이용을 도와드립니다. 구내에 무료 공용 주차장이 있습니다.
@Mind Restaurant에서 06 : 00 ~ 22 : 00에 태국 및 세계 각국의 요리를 즐기실 수 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Sukhumvit85)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- 무료 고속 인터넷 접속
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- 병원까지 24 시간 무료 교통편 서비스
- 원격 진료 서비스를 통한 24 시간 의사 상담
- 하루 2 회 온도 확인
- 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스
- 호텔의 의료실
호텔 앰버 수 쿰빗 85
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 호텔 앰버 수 쿰빗 85모든 리뷰보기
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- No bad comments. Stayed here last year on 16 night ASQ. No complaints.
As above. Excellent hotel. Airport pick up. Good clean rooms. Food very good. Staff very good. Good service. Highly recommended. *****
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
Had a fabulous stay , had to do the 15 nights quarantine in the hotel.
Wonderful stay
Would definitely recommend,
The microwave in the room enabled me to ensure all food was hot!!!
4.7 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
Everything was good! Very friendly Staff! Room was good! Internet was good! If i would make Quarantine agin i would choose this Hotel again
3.3 Deluxe Room
.... . ..............................................................................................
4.8 Deluxe Room
everything to the best of satisfaction. Clean rooms, good food, good service, good care, everything was great
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Once booked the hotel would not answer any of my emails. That alone would be enough not to use this hotel again.
- It was was also an hour from the airport.
There are better options. This was not my first quarantine hotel. and not even my first in Bangkok.
4.8 Grand Corner Suite
긍정적
- all is well and good for me
Total is good , and sure for next time if i return to Thailand, i will be here again................
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Very professional and efficient. Good Thai cuisine although limited in spread.
Overall very positive experience. Will recommend to others. The balcony was nice and the food also. Nice professional and efficient service. Tests done on time. And service was very responsive.
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- BON ACCUEIL
- PROPRE
- SERVICE CORRECTE
- POSSIBILITE DE COMMANDER DES PLATS DIVERS
- NOURRITURE PEU VARIEE
- PAS DE PROGRAMME EN FRANCAIS SUR TV
Hotel sympa, bon accueil, chambre comfortable et agréable avec vue sur vegetation, service efficace, piscine accessible,
2.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Food always cold and no warning that it arrived. Cleanliness of the room upon arrival very poor,
- No knowledge in front desk of refund system.
- No knowledge of amounts to be returned
- No correct info or amount returned
Would be a huge improvement if they simply could explain why from 35, 50% is 15.5
Instead of sending a picture with old and new prices.
4.3 Grand Corner Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious room
- Balcony area/smoking area
- Fast WiFi
- Food quality inconsistent
- Lumpy bed
The hotel room was very nice and comfy, and the junior suite was a nice amount of space for one person. I really appreciated being able to open the balcony door for some air, and be able to sit outside and smoke. The staff were all very nice and friendly, and very helpful. WiFi is fast and stable, streaming movies all day or doing video conference meetings was no problem at all. However the food quality is very inconsistent. Every single meal I received was stone cold, and sometimes things with cream/dairy in them smelled like it had gone bad. Thai selections for food were generally quite good, but the Western options were a little hit and miss. GrabFood is your best friend, but deliveries are only allowed to be received from 1pm-7pm. The bed in my room was lumpy with several big dips in it on one side, it took awhile to get comfortable. Some days things were a bit disorganised, i.e I was not informed when I would have my 1st Covid test and nobody replied to my questions on "Line" even when I asked several times. Several times I had sent my temperature but it was not checked on the app, and they called me up to report my temperature even though I already had. I had paid for 14-days quarantine but I was eligible to do 7-days, the refund was processed very easily upon checkout though it takes several days if you do not have a Thai bank account.
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Comfortable room
- Good food
- Management take forever to reply emails
- Feels like they are trying to avoid paying me my refund, hoping I'll just disappear…
I'm staying at hotel Amber on the recommendation of a friend, and ever since starting the booking process, they have always been very slow replying emails (sometimes having to wait a whole day). This made applying for the COE very stressful. Now that the quarantine period has been reduced, they are due to refund me for the extra days I won't be needing. They agreed to refund the money, but now are completely ignoring me, I have no idea if they are planning to refund the money or just wait for me to leave. The hotel staff are very good but they can't help me with this matter, it's the upper management playing games with me.
Aside from upper management, this hotel has been just fine and I have no other complaints.
4.1 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Big, spacious, fast internet
- Toliet flushing power is not strong enough. Takes multiple flush for big business!
Overall had a pleasant experience for ASQ, eap the internet which is very important. Food options are alot and service is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Wifi
- Service
- Food
- Clean
- Balcony
- Water pressure
- Outside noise
The staff was great! I needed a sim card and a staff member used her ID to purchase one fir me, but of course, I returned the the sim when I checked out.
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
The hotel was clean,Comfy bed and staff very friendly. Good location very convenient. and good price
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very spacious room
- Very clean room
- Accommodative and helpful staff
- Great choices of food on additional menu
- Quick to respond to extra food requests and services needed
- Smooth pick up from airport
- Helpful staff collecting bags upon check out
- The bed and pillows are amazing!
The stay with Hotel Amber was extremely comfortable from start to finish. Polite and helpful staff. Good food choices with extra menus to choose from - additional cost. The TV had good choice of channels, a good number in English including 3 movie channels and 2 news - BBC and CNN. Good WiFi - I relied on this the entire stay for my work and I experienced no problems at all which I thought important to mention for those that need to work online. Very spacious room with separate eating space and a separate working space. Bathroom was a very good size with towels and more on request. Good sized balcony.
Very happy with entire stay!
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Choice of 3 items for each meal available for entire stay, quick response to questions on Line application, food delivery prompt, food from outside delivery promptly sent to room. Balcony was nice to get outside. Laundry soap provided to wash clothes during quarantinne. Good adherence to safety protocol - gloves and boots ad mask when escorted to Covid testing area.
- Internet was ok, but not great. This caused some problems watching TV.
- Originally I thought we were allowed 1 hour outside our room after the 2nd Covid test, but I think that was changed by the government.
Although quarantinne is not fun, this is a good choice. Also good location (Near OnNut BTS) for after quarantinne finished
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The room was how I expected it to be, very comfortable and clean.
- Having a balcony is a big plus, it was nice to be able to go onto the balcony and have the doors open to allow some air flow into the room, highly recommend this.
- The staff were very friendly and helpful when you called for assistance.
- The staff helped me to order from outside the hotel, food or 7 eleven.
- The food was disappointing, I can eat most things and actually enjoy local food, however on most occasions the food could have been better.
- The TV in my room on the 8th floor had issues with the signal and the picture would often freeze up. Not a major problem as I had my laptop, but could have been fixed but never was despite reporting it several times.
Overall I was more than happy with this hotel and would actually stay here again if I had to, I would just hope they would improve the food then it would pretty much be perfect for the price.
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 서비스와 정보가 정확하고 도움이 되었습니다.
- 음식 메뉴의 좋은 선택 (태국 음식을 좋아하기 때문에 나를 위해)
- TV 채널 선택 및 WiFi 연결이 훌륭합니다.
- 음식 서빙은 나에게 충분하지 않았습니다.
- 대부분의 음식 배달 앱은 태국어로만 제공되거나 태국 전화 번호가 필요합니다.
전반적으로 격리 체류를 위해 Hotel Amber Sukhumvit 85를 선택하게 된 것을 기쁘게 생각합니다.
일일 체온 보고와 Swab Test 업데이트가 원활했습니다.
호텔 팀의 지원과 도움은 환상적이었습니다.
3.5 Grand Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 좋은 현지화 - BKK 공항에서 멀지 않고 BTS와 가깝고 메인 스트리트에 직접 있지 않습니다.
- 훌륭한 음식 - 당신이 주문한 것을 종종 얻지 못한다는 조건으로.
- 좋은 인터넷 - 작동하는 경우.
- 청결 - 도착 당일 방이 매우 더러웠습니다! 도처에 많은 긴 머리카락이 있습니다(저는 거의 대머리입니다). 사진에 대한 추가 정보 - 말문이 막힙니다.
- 정말 좋은 음식, 당신만이 무엇을 가질지 결코 알 수 없습니다. 매일 주문한 것과 다른 것을 받았습니다.
- 인터넷과 TV - 첫 주는 정말 좋았습니다. 두 번째 주에는 하루에 6-8시간 동안 인터넷이나 TV를 사용하지 않습니다.
- 투숙객에 대한 호텔 규정은 검역 마지막 날까지 호텔의 검역실에서 나갈 수 없습니다. 현재로서는 이 규정이 모든 면에서 이 호텔을 부적격하다고 생각합니다.
8일째에 한 번만 청소 서비스를 제공하지만 ~30분 안에는 "표면적인" 청소만 가능합니다.
검역 기간 동안 온라인으로 작업할 계획이라면 백업 인터넷 연결을 준비하는 것이 좋습니다.