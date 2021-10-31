총 AQ 호텔 객실 40 침실
파트너 병원 Mongkut Wattana
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 스위트 룸-발코니 40m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 디럭스 스위트 룸-발코니 48m²
฿70,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 베드룸 패밀리 스위트 90m²
฿90,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿80,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 세탁기
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor는 방콕의 도시 생활을 경험할 준비가되어 있습니다. 쇼핑몰, 레스토랑 및 바 근처에 위치한이 호텔은 일광욕 용 라운 저가있는 옥상 수영장을 갖추고 있습니다. 가구가 완비 된 객실과 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공됩니다.
이 호텔의 모든 객실은 평면 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 무료 세면 도구가 비치 된 전용 욕실입니다. Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lor의 모든 객실은 에어컨과 업무용 책상을 갖추고 있습니다.
숙소는 사우나를 제공합니다.
Aspira Hana Residence Thong Lorang은 퀸 시리 킷 국립 컨벤션 센터에서 2.8km, 가장 가까운 공항은 19km 떨어진 수완 나품 국제 공항입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 24 시간 대기중인 공인 의료진
- 원격 진료 서비스를 통한 무료 의사 상담
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5 (Package 7 , 10 days)
- 2 times Real time PCR for COVID-19 tests by hospital on Day 1, 5, 11 (Package 14 days)
- Mongkut Wattana 병원과 기숙사 간 교통편 무료 초기 평가
- 검역 기간 후 깨끗한 건강 증명서
- 고속 Wi-Fi, 업무용 책상, 금고, 완비 된 간이 주방, 세탁기, 별도의 거실, 욕조가있는 넓은 욕실, 샤워 시설 및 발코니
- 무료 식수, 차 및 커피
- 아침과 오후 간식
- 수완 나품 또는 돈 므앙 국제 공항에서 레지던스까지 편도 이동
- Netflix 액세스
- 요가 매트 이용 가능 (요청시)
- 1 일 3 식 (특별 세트 메뉴)
- 세탁 서비스 15 % 할인
- Cleaning service 2 times per stay except for 14 days package no cleaning
- 수술 용 안면 마스크, 핸드 젤, 체온계 확인 및 Aspira의 Stay Safe 상승 된 세척 프로토콜
아 스피라 하나 레지던스 통로
2.7 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
- Management that don’t tell the truth
Extremely disappointed with this hotel cheated me out of 13,000 THB. Never before in all my time coming to Thailand have I had to pay everything up front normally just deposit. Anyway paid for 14 days quarantine but 2 weeks before my stay the government changed it to 10 days or 7 days. I asked for a refund on the overpayment and was told when I arrive. Anyway once I arrived I was told it would be during my stay. On the second week I asked again and was told 15 days after I checked out I would get my refund by this time I smelt a rat. Anyway I have now been checked out 17 days I asked for my refund via email as you cannot call or make contact with the hotel they answered my email and asked for my bank details a third time of asking. Still no payment 5 days after asking me and now ignoring all correspondence. And emails. The most unprofessional hotel I have ever had any dealings with and complete cheats and liars. Extremely disappointed in being cheated out of money owed to me by this hotel.
2.5 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- お部屋はまぁまぁ広く、ベランダに出れるしタバコも吸えるので良かった。
- 冷蔵庫、電子レンジ、洗濯機、お皿、バスタブ等あり。
- コップはプラスティック。
- 全体的に古い感じ。ところどころに髪の毛が残っていて掃除不足を感じる。
- バスタオル、シーツなども古めで掛け布団のカバーは破れていた。
- バスタブがあるのは良いが、お湯の出が悪くぬるい。
- 食事は4種類から選べるが、飽きるし同じメニューでも毎回内容が違う。
- 値段が高い割りに、食事内容が残念すぎる。
10月1日で滞在10日以上経っていたため、早く退所できたが返金の連絡がまだない。
デリバリーは臨機応変に対応してくれて良かった。
早く隔離無しで往来できるようにならないと、どこにも行けないのでこまる。
3.6 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Balcony
- Washing machine
- Microwave
- Large fridge.
- No cleaning
- Food good but is repetitive
I was pleased with asq, good to have a balcony to get outside although the view wasn’t good. Microwave very handy as food always arrived cold. And didn’t always want to eat as soon as it arrived. Handy to have a washing machine. I do think there should be cleaning products in the room to clean yourself and a dust pan and brush to seep floor would have been good.
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Very comfortable, everything is in the room, enough space for everything.
- Food was not tasty, and was not very fresh. some of it was ok. First week no fruits.
The hotel is in quite neighborhood, personal is very friendly. Comfortable and cozy. Very good 👍 🙏
3.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- Very nice room, enough space for everything I need.
- Horrible cold food. Very small portions. Options for vegetarians are a joke.
Good room, quite and cozy.
I was promised a sunrise or sunset view, but it didn’t happened. Food is horrible.
Arranging delivery. But it can only be delivered is certain time. Not comfortable
4.8 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
긍정적 네거티브
나는 이제 두 번 여기에 머물렀고 두 번째는 다른 옵션을 보지 않았습니다. 그리고 필요한 경우 다시 머물 것입니다. 이곳은 내가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다.
4.0 Deluxe Suite with Balcony
긍정적
네거티브
- 커뮤니케이션은 최고 수준이었습니다. 당신이 방에 갇혀 있었기 때문에 저에게 이것이 가장 중요했습니다!
- 중요한 회의 중에 인터넷에 몇 번 문제가있었습니다. 그것은 해결되고 수정되었습니다.
남편과 나는이 호텔에 만족했습니다.
장점 : 커뮤니케이션 (처음에 이메일을 교환하는 사람의 라인 ID도 확인하십시오)
음식 (서양 아시아 식 및 채식 식 제공) 베이커리 품목, 과일, 얼음 / 뜨거운 음료 포함)
방 (매우 깨끗하고 새롭지는 않지만 구식이 아닌)
단점 : PCR 테스트 (매우 불편할 수 있도록 준비해야하지만 피할 수없는 것 같습니다)
Wi-Fi (때로는 완전히 꺼졌지만 보상을 위해 이더넷 코드를 가져 왔을 때)