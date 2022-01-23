총 AQ 호텔 객실 146 침실
파트너 병원 World Medical Hospital
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
객실
다음 패키지에는 모두 필수 테스트와 운송이 포함됩니다.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 32m²
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
그랜드 디럭스 36m²
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
트라이 베카 디럭스 36m²
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
BelAire 스위트 45m²
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
최대 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64m²
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커넥팅 룸
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 채식 식사
FLEXI
다하다
자유
자유롭고 유연한 수정
나만의 일상 식사 만들기
알라 카르 트 풀 보드 & 애프터눈 티
간식과 청량 음료 보충
자녀를위한 메뉴 및 어메니티
… 단지 검역이 아니라 검역 및 냉장…
어메니티 / 특징
- Kids & Baby menu available
- Free Wifi
- Airport Transfer to hotel
- Health Care Service
- Covid-19 RT-PCR test
- 24/7 medical staff on site
벨레 어 방콕 수 쿰빗
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 벨레 어 방콕 수 쿰빗모든 리뷰보기
4.8 Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- Very clean.
- Very efficient.
- Felt safe
- Only Thai channels on TV
- Crazy driver took me from airport to hotel, maks speed 145 km/H on several occasions.
I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel.
Everything was extremely well organized.
Room was clean and spacious.
Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good.
I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.
5.0 Deluxe
긍정적
- Large room with working desk and good bed
- Good friendly service, efficient
- Good and varied meals
- In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby
As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!
4.5 Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- Well organised and efficient process.
- Sharing van from airport with another passenger who obviously had a cold infection of some kind. In the circumstances this was very stressful and created a lot of worry as to what he had and how it could effect my situation.
Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.
4.2 Deluxe
Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.
4.8 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
Food is great, excellent service, room is clean
The hotel staff is so kind and helpful.
quick response in WhatsApp and Line
4.3 Deluxe
긍정적네거티브
The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.
4.9 BelAire Suite
긍정적
방은 깨끗하고 아주 좋습니다.
다양한 요리, 다양한 메뉴를 원하는대로 선택할 수 있습니다.
유틸리티, 화장실, 전기, 좋은, 손상 없음
4.8 Deluxe
긍정적
질문이있을 때마다 직원은 매우 신속하게 답변하고 내 문제를 해결했습니다. 음식도 아주 좋았습니다.
5.0 Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- 훌륭한 음식-원하는만큼 다양한 주문
- 넓은 방
- 대단한 경치
- 돌보는 매우 도움이되는 팀
- 매우 깨끗하고 번거롭지 않습니다.
채식주의자를 아주 잘 돌봐 주신 모든 직원과 요리사에게 개인적으로 감사드립니다 ... 메뉴가 너무 다양합니다 !!!